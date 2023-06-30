MagazineBuy Print

National selection trials: Anuradha, Kunal win 10m Air Pistol in Group A

Anuradha led a Haryana sweep in the women’s event while Kunal after a seesaw battle with Uttar Pradesh’s Varun Tomar, clinched it in the final 24th shot to emerge triumphant.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 21:05 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
From left to right: Rhythm Sangwan, Anuradha Devi & Surbhi Rao at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range on Friday after the 10m Air Pistol trials.
Anuradha Devi shot 243.7 and pipped Rhythm Sangwan by 1.8 for the top spot in women’s air rifle in the sixth National shooting selectional trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Friday.

In a competitive field, in which Olympians Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal were pushed to the fourth and fifth spots respectively, Anuradha was able to assert herself, first by topping qualification with 582, and then finishing on top in the final.

READ - NRAI secretary-general: We may or may not appoint full-time foreign experts

In men’s air pistol, Kunal Rana topped the field first in qualification with 586 and then the final, as he pipped Varun Tomar by 1.9 point.

Saurabh Chaudhary shot 579 and finished 14th, while Udhayveer Sidhu (20) and Abhishek Verma (577) were further down to the 20th and 21st spots.

Shiva Narwal recaptured his good touch with 584, but placed fifth subsequently.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is expected to announce the teams for the World Championships and the Asian Games on Saturday.

RESULTS
10m air pistol: Men: 1. Kunal Rana 243.2 (586); 2. Varun Tomar 241.3 (584); 3. Sagar Dangi 221.7 (582). Juniors: 1. Parmod 241.8 (579); 2. Shubham Bisla 241.6 (581); 3. Sagar Bhargava 221.1 (580). Women: 1. Anuradha Devi 243.7 (582); 2. Rhythm Sangwan 241.9 (576); 3. Surbhi Rao 219.9 (577). Juniors: 1. Lakshita 242.9 (575); 2. Sainyam 240.4 (573); 3. Kanak 218.3 (573).

