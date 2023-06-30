National selection trials: Anuradha, Kunal win 10m Air Pistol in Group A

Anuradha Devi shot 243.7 and pipped Rhythm Sangwan by 1.8 for the top spot in women’s air rifle in the sixth National shooting selectional trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Friday.

In a competitive field, in which Olympians Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal were pushed to the fourth and fifth spots respectively, Anuradha was able to assert herself, first by topping qualification with 582, and then finishing on top in the final.

In men’s air pistol, Kunal Rana topped the field first in qualification with 586 and then the final, as he pipped Varun Tomar by 1.9 point.

Saurabh Chaudhary shot 579 and finished 14th, while Udhayveer Sidhu (20) and Abhishek Verma (577) were further down to the 20th and 21st spots.

Shiva Narwal recaptured his good touch with 584, but placed fifth subsequently.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is expected to announce the teams for the World Championships and the Asian Games on Saturday.