Sportoon IPL 2022 auction: Chennai Super Kings sticking to the core IPL 2022 auction: Defending champion Chennai Super Kings bought back its core and refrained from tweaking too much the combination that has worked for it lately. Satish Acharya 15 February, 2022 11:39 IST