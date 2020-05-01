COVID-19 and sports: A corona-curtailed Test cricket season

The outbreak of the coronavirus has affected sporting events across the world. Major sporting events have been cancelled midway or postponed. The most significant one that was due to take place in Japan this summer was the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. International cricket has also not been spared. Several Test, One-Day International and Twenty20 International series being left unfinished and national T20 premier leagues, such as the Pakistan Super League, had to be cut short, while the major Indian Premier League 2020 has been postponed indefinitely. This means that Test cricket for the 2019-20 season is done with, hence, it is now the time to look at how the sides and the cricketers performed in the 25 Test matches played.

Test matches played during the 2019-20 season – a statistical survey

First Test: Visakhapatnam, October 2-6 – India beat South Africa by 203 runs

Last Test: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, February 29-March 2 – New Zealand beat India by seven wickets

Team results

Most wins

Team Tests played Won Lost Drawn Win percentage Tosses won Australia 5 5 0 0 100.00 3 India 7 5 2 0 71.43 3 England 6 3 2 1 50.00 6 New Zealand 7 3 3 1 42.86 3 Pakistan 5 2 2 1 40.00 3 West Indies 1 1 0 0 100.00 1 Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 25.00 2 Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 25.00 1 South Africa 7 1 6 0 14.29 0 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0.00 0 Zimbabwe 3 0 2 1 0.00 3 Overall 25 22 22 3 88.00 25

Highest team totals

Total Country Opponent Venue Result 615/9d New Zealand England Mount Maunaganui Won 601/5d India South Africa Pune Won 589/3d Australia Pakistan Adelaide Won

Lowest team totals

Total Country Opponent Venue Result 106/10 Bangladesh India Kolkata Lost 120/10 Afghanistan West Indies Lucknow Lost 124/10 India New Zealand Christchurch Lost

Highest match aggregates

Total Team 1 Team 2 Venue Won by 1,447/31 India South Africa Visakhapatnam India 1,229/33 Pakistan Sri Lanka Karachi Pakistan 1,165/29 England New Zealand Mount Maunaganui New Zealand

Lowest match aggregates (drawn Tests not considered)

Total Team 1 Team 2 Venue Won by 617/31 Afghanistan West Indies Lucknow West Indies 648/28 Bangladesh India Kolkata India 713/30 India New Zealand Wellington New Zealand

Biggest victories by innings

Won by Country Opponent Venue Innings and 202 runs India South Africa Ranchi Innings and 137 runs India South Africa Pune Innings and 130 runs India Bangaldesh Indore

The victorious Indian team after beating South Africa 3-0 in the Test series. - FILE PHOTO/ RAJEEV BHATT

Biggest victories by runs

Won by Country Opponent Venue 296 runs Australia New Zealand Perth 279 runs Australia New Zealand Sydney 263 runs Pakistan Sri Lanka Karachi

Biggest victories by wickets

Won by Country Opponent Venue 10 wickets Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Harare 10 wickets New Zealand India Wellington

Highest individual scores

Score Batsman Country Opponent Venue Result 335* David Warner Australia Pakistan Adelaide Won 254* Virat Kohli India South Africa Pune Won 243 Mayank Agarwal India Bangladesh Indore Won 226 Joe Root England New Zealand Hamilton Drawn 215 Marnus Labuschagne Australia New Zealand Sydney Won

Note: Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne and Pakistan’s Babar Azam have hit the most 100s in this period – four!

Mayank Agarwal scored 243 against Bangladesh and a fighting 58 against New Zealand in Wellington. - FILE PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES

Century in each innings

Scores Batsman Country Opponent Venue Result 176 and 127 Rohit Sharma India South Africa Visakhapatnam Won

Century on debut

Score Batsman Country Opponent Venue Result 109* Abid Ali Pakistan Sri Lanka Rawalpindi Drawn

Longest individual innings (in terms of minutes)

Minutes Runs Batsman Country Opponent Venue Result 667 205 B-J Watling New Zealand England Mount Maunganui Won 632 226 Joe Root England New Zealand Hamilton Drawn 595 200* Angelo Mathews Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Harare Won 554 335* David Warner Australia Pakistan Adelaide Won 516 215 Marnus Labuschagne Australia New Zealand Sydney Won

Longest individual innings (in terms of balls faced)

Balls faced Runs Batsman Country Opponent Venue Result 473 205 B-J Watling New Zealand England Mount Maunganui Won 468 200* Angelo Mathews Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Harare Won 441 226 Joe Root England New Zealand Hamilton Drawn 418 335* David Warner Australia Pakistan Adelaide Won 371 215 Mayank Agarwal India South Africa Visakhapatnam Won

Fastest individual scores of 50-plus

Strike rate Score Balls Batsman Country Opponent Venue Result 153.19 72 47 Ben Stokes England South Africa Cape Town Won 100.00 62 62 Brendan Taylor Zimbabwe Sri Lanka Harare Drawn 89.33 67 75 Brendan Taylor Zimbabwe Sri Lanka Harare Drawn 87.50 91 104 Ravindra Jadeja India South Africa Pune Won 85.53 65 76 Niroshan Dickwella Sri Lanka Pakistan Karachi Lost

Slowest individual scores of 50-plus

Strike rate Score Balls Batsman Country Opponent Venue Result 28.65 55 192 B-J Watling New Zealand England Hamilton Drawn 29.17 84 288 Pieter Malan South Africa England Cape Town Lost 29.44 63 214 Kevin Kasuza Zimbabwe Sri Lanka Harare Lost 34.62 63 182 Steve Smith Australia New Zealand Sydney Won 34.72 50 144 Tom Latham New Zealand Australia Melbourne Lost

Leading run-getters

Runs Batsman Country Matches Innings Highest score Average Hundreds/fifties 896 Marnus Labuschagne Australia 5 8 215 112.00 4/3 786 David Warner Australia 5 8 335* 131.00 3/0 699 Mayank Agarwal India 7 10 243 69.90 3/1 615 Babar Azam Pakistan 5 8 143 102.50 4/2 556 Rohit Sharma India 5 6 212 92.66 3/0 556 Joe Root England 6 10 226 55.60 1/3 536 Quinton de Kock South Africa 7 14 111 38.28 1/4

Marnus Labuschagne. - FILE PHOTO/ AP

Best bowling in an innings

Bowling figures Bowler Country Opponent Venue Result 7/75 Rahkeem Cornwall West Indies Afghanistan Lucknow Won 7/113 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe Sri Lanka Harare Drawn 7/145 R. Ashwin India South Africa Visakhapatnam Won 6/66 Mitchell Starc Australia Pakistan Adelaide Won 5/22 Ishant Sharma India Bangladesh Kolkata Won

Note: Australia’s Nathan Lyon is the only bowler to claim three five-wicket hauls.

Best bowling in a match

Bowling figures Bowler Country Opponent Venue Result 10/118 Nathan Lyon Australia New Zealand Sydney Won 10/121 Rahkeem Cornwall West Indies Afghanistan Lucknow Won 9/78 Ishant Sharma India Bangladesh Kolkata Won 9/97 Mitchell Starc Australia New Zealand Perth Won 9/100 Mark Wood England South Africa Johannesburg Won

Leading wicket-takers this season

Wickets Bowler Country Matches Innings Best bowling Average Strike rate 5 wickets in an innings 10 wickets in a match 33 Tim Southee New Zealand 6 11 5/61 22.15 46.15 2 0 32 Neil Wagner New Zealand 6 11 5/44 21.62 49.25 2 0 29 Mitchell Starc Australia 5 10 6/66 17.44 34.24 2 0 27 Nathan Lyon Australia 5 10 5/50 21.96 44.74 3 1 27 Mohammed Shami India 7 13 5/35 18.92 38.11 1 0 25 Umesh Yadav India 5 10 5/53 16.20 28.96 1 1

Hat-tricks

Bowler Bowling figures Country Opponent Venue Result Naseem Shah 4/26 Pakistan Sri Lanka Rawalpindi Won

Best all-round performance in a Test match

Player Batting 1 Batting 2 Bowling 1 Bowling 2 Country Opponent Venue Result Sikandar Raza 72 34 7/113 1/63 Zimbabwe Sri Lanka Harare Drawn Keshav Maharaj 0 71 5/180 -- South Africa England Port Elizabeth Lost

Best all-rounders this season