Home Statsman COVID-19 and sports: A corona-curtailed Test cricket season Tests, ODIs and T20I series left unfinished and T20 premier leagues, such as the Pakistan Super League, had to be cut short due to coronavirus. Mohandas Menon 01 May, 2020 17:37 IST Australia opener David Warner registered the highest Test score, 335*, of the 2019-20 season. - FILE PHOTO/ AP Mohandas Menon 01 May, 2020 17:37 IST The outbreak of the coronavirus has affected sporting events across the world. Major sporting events have been cancelled midway or postponed. The most significant one that was due to take place in Japan this summer was the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. International cricket has also not been spared. Several Test, One-Day International and Twenty20 International series being left unfinished and national T20 premier leagues, such as the Pakistan Super League, had to be cut short, while the major Indian Premier League 2020 has been postponed indefinitely. This means that Test cricket for the 2019-20 season is done with, hence, it is now the time to look at how the sides and the cricketers performed in the 25 Test matches played.Test matches played during the 2019-20 season – a statistical surveyFirst Test: Visakhapatnam, October 2-6 – India beat South Africa by 203 runsLast Test: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, February 29-March 2 – New Zealand beat India by seven wicketsTeam resultsMost winsTeamTests playedWonLostDrawnWin percentageTosses wonAustralia5500100.003India752071.433England632150.006New Zealand733142.863Pakistan522140.003West Indies1100100.001Bangladesh413025.002Sri Lanka411225.001South Africa716014.290Afghanistan10100.000Zimbabwe30210.003Overall252222388.0025 READ| Sledging in cricket: Even the devout are forsaking it! Highest team totalsTotalCountryOpponentVenueResult615/9dNew ZealandEnglandMount MaunaganuiWon601/5dIndiaSouth AfricaPuneWon589/3dAustraliaPakistanAdelaideWon Lowest team totalsTotalCountryOpponentVenueResult106/10BangladeshIndiaKolkataLost120/10AfghanistanWest IndiesLucknowLost124/10IndiaNew ZealandChristchurchLost Highest match aggregatesTotalTeam 1Team 2VenueWon by1,447/31IndiaSouth AfricaVisakhapatnamIndia1,229/33PakistanSri LankaKarachiPakistan1,165/29EnglandNew ZealandMount MaunaganuiNew Zealand READ| Sunil Gavaskar: Much more to life than sports Lowest match aggregates (drawn Tests not considered)TotalTeam 1Team 2VenueWon by617/31AfghanistanWest IndiesLucknowWest Indies648/28BangladeshIndiaKolkataIndia713/30IndiaNew ZealandWellingtonNew Zealand Biggest victories by inningsWon byCountryOpponentVenueInnings and 202 runsIndiaSouth AfricaRanchiInnings and 137 runsIndiaSouth AfricaPuneInnings and 130 runsIndiaBangaldeshIndore The victorious Indian team after beating South Africa 3-0 in the Test series. - FILE PHOTO/ RAJEEV BHATT Biggest victories by runsWon byCountryOpponentVenue296 runsAustraliaNew ZealandPerth279 runsAustraliaNew ZealandSydney263 runsPakistanSri LankaKarachi Biggest victories by wicketsWon byCountryOpponentVenue10 wicketsSri LankaZimbabweHarare10 wicketsNew ZealandIndiaWellington Highest individual scoresScoreBatsmanCountryOpponentVenueResult335*David WarnerAustraliaPakistanAdelaideWon254*Virat KohliIndiaSouth AfricaPuneWon243Mayank AgarwalIndiaBangladeshIndoreWon226Joe RootEnglandNew ZealandHamiltonDrawn215Marnus LabuschagneAustraliaNew ZealandSydneyWonNote: Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne and Pakistan’s Babar Azam have hit the most 100s in this period – four! Mayank Agarwal scored 243 against Bangladesh and a fighting 58 against New Zealand in Wellington. - FILE PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES Century in each inningsScoresBatsmanCountryOpponentVenueResult176 and 127Rohit SharmaIndiaSouth AfricaVisakhapatnamWon Century on debutScoreBatsmanCountryOpponentVenueResult109*Abid AliPakistanSri LankaRawalpindiDrawn Longest individual innings (in terms of minutes)MinutesRunsBatsmanCountryOpponentVenueResult667205B-J WatlingNew ZealandEnglandMount MaunganuiWon632226Joe RootEnglandNew ZealandHamiltonDrawn595200*Angelo MathewsSri LankaZimbabweHarareWon554335*David WarnerAustraliaPakistanAdelaideWon516215Marnus LabuschagneAustraliaNew ZealandSydneyWon Longest individual innings (in terms of balls faced)Balls facedRunsBatsmanCountryOpponentVenueResult473205B-J WatlingNew ZealandEnglandMount MaunganuiWon468200*Angelo MathewsSri LankaZimbabweHarareWon441226Joe RootEnglandNew ZealandHamiltonDrawn418335*David WarnerAustraliaPakistanAdelaideWon371215Mayank AgarwalIndiaSouth AfricaVisakhapatnamWon READ| Data: Highs and lows of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Fastest individual scores of 50-plusStrike rateScoreBallsBatsmanCountryOpponentVenueResult153.197247Ben StokesEnglandSouth AfricaCape TownWon100.006262Brendan TaylorZimbabweSri LankaHarareDrawn89.336775Brendan TaylorZimbabweSri LankaHarareDrawn87.5091104Ravindra JadejaIndiaSouth AfricaPuneWon85.536576Niroshan DickwellaSri LankaPakistanKarachiLost Slowest individual scores of 50-plusStrike rateScoreBallsBatsmanCountryOpponentVenueResult28.6555192B-J WatlingNew ZealandEnglandHamiltonDrawn29.1784288Pieter MalanSouth AfricaEnglandCape TownLost29.4463214Kevin KasuzaZimbabweSri LankaHarareLost34.6263182Steve SmithAustraliaNew ZealandSydneyWon34.7250144Tom LathamNew ZealandAustraliaMelbourneLost Leading run-gettersRunsBatsmanCountryMatchesInningsHighest scoreAverageHundreds/fifties896Marnus LabuschagneAustralia58215112.004/3786David WarnerAustralia58335*131.003/0699Mayank AgarwalIndia71024369.903/1615Babar AzamPakistan58143102.504/2556Rohit SharmaIndia5621292.663/0556Joe RootEngland61022655.601/3536Quinton de KockSouth Africa71411138.281/4 Marnus Labuschagne. - FILE PHOTO/ AP Best bowling in an inningsBowling figuresBowlerCountryOpponentVenueResult7/75Rahkeem CornwallWest IndiesAfghanistanLucknowWon7/113Sikandar RazaZimbabweSri LankaHarareDrawn7/145R. AshwinIndiaSouth AfricaVisakhapatnamWon6/66Mitchell StarcAustraliaPakistanAdelaideWon5/22Ishant SharmaIndiaBangladeshKolkataWonNote: Australia's Nathan Lyon is the only bowler to claim three five-wicket hauls.READ| Gary Kirsten: We never panicked, regardless of how we played Best bowling in a matchBowling figuresBowlerCountryOpponentVenueResult10/118Nathan LyonAustraliaNew ZealandSydneyWon10/121Rahkeem CornwallWest IndiesAfghanistanLucknowWon9/78Ishant SharmaIndiaBangladeshKolkataWon9/97Mitchell StarcAustraliaNew ZealandPerthWon9/100Mark WoodEnglandSouth AfricaJohannesburgWon Leading wicket-takers this seasonWicketsBowlerCountryMatchesInningsBest bowlingAverageStrike rate5 wickets in an innings10 wickets in a match33Tim SoutheeNew Zealand6115/6122.1546.152032Neil WagnerNew Zealand6115/4421.6249.252029Mitchell StarcAustralia5106/6617.4434.242027Nathan LyonAustralia5105/5021.9644.743127Mohammed ShamiIndia7135/3518.9238.111025Umesh YadavIndia5105/5316.2028.9611 Hat-tricksBowlerBowling figuresCountryOpponentVenueResultNaseem Shah4/26PakistanSri LankaRawalpindiWon Best all-round performance in a Test matchPlayerBatting 1Batting 2Bowling 1Bowling 2CountryOpponentVenueResultSikandar Raza72347/1131/63ZimbabweSri LankaHarareDrawnKeshav Maharaj0715/180--South AfricaEnglandPort ElizabethLost Best all-rounders this seasonRunsWicketsPlayerCountryTests30915Ravindra JadejaIndia646312Ben StokesEngland628212Colin de GrandhommeNew Zealand6 