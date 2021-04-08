Home Statsman IPL 2021: M.S. Dhoni to Chris Gayle - meet the biggest six-hitters The IPL, in its history, has had several players who have showcased their ability to clear the ropes with ease for their franchises. Mohandas Menon 08 April, 2021 15:42 IST Nobody has hit more sixes than Chris Gayle (349) in IPL history- Akhilesh Kumar Mohandas Menon 08 April, 2021 15:42 IST The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is almost upon us. Eight teams will bid to win the tournament, that will run between the 9th of April and the 30th of May, across many cities in India.Ahead of the competition, let us take a look at which teams have been the most prolific, when it has come to hitting sixes in the tournament's history.349: The number of sixes hit by Chris Gayle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 132 matches. This is the most hit by any batsman in the IPL history.Most individual sixes during an IPL careerSixesBatsmanMatchesInningsBallsBalls/6349Chris Gayle13213131799.11235AB de Villiers169156319213.58216MS Dhoni204182338715.68213Rohit Sharma 200195400418.80201Virat Kohli19284449622.36 6.45: The average number of balls taken by Andre Russell in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to hit each of his 129 sixes. This is the fewest balls taken by any batsman in the IPL history, while hitting minimum 50 sixes in their IPL career.Frequent six hitters in an IPL careerBalls/6BatsmanMatchesInningsBallsSixes 6.45Andre Russell74618321299.11Chris Gayle13213131793499.11Hardik Pandya 80748479310.19Kieron Pollard164147201719810.44Sunil Narine120665435210.69Glenn Maxwell827997391(min 50 sixes)17: The number of sixes hit by a batsman in an IPL match. No surprise, it is Chris Gayle who hit the maximum in a match during his record breaking 175 not out for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors career at Bengaluru on 23 April 2013.Most individual sixes in an IPL matchSixesBatsman (runs)ForOppositionVenue Date 17Chris Gayle (175*)RCBPWIBengaluru23 April 201313Brendon McCullum (158*)KKRRCBBengaluru18 April 200813Chris Gayle (128*)RCBDDDelhi17 May 201212Chris Gayle (117)RCBPBKSBengaluru6 May 201512AB de Villiers (129*)RCBGLBengaluru14 May 2016 59: The maximum number of sixes hit by a batsman in an IPL season. Chris Gayle for RCB achieved this in 2012 in 456 balls, at 7.73 balls for every six he it.Most sixes by batsmen in an IPL seasonSixesBatsmanForYearMatchesInningsBallsBalls/659Chris Gayle RCB201215144567.7352Andre RussellKKR201914132494.7951Chris GayleRCB201316164538.8844Chris GayleRCB201112123327.5538Chris GayleRCB201514143338.7638Viirat KohliRCB2016161664016.84 ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians notch up the records21: The number of sixes hit by a team in an IPL match. During Chris Gayle’s mammoth 175 not out, his team RCB hit the maximum sixes in an IPL match.Most sixes by one side in an IPL matchSixesForOppositionVenueDate21Royal Challengers Bangalore (263/5)PWIBengaluru23 April 201320Royal Challengers Bangalore (248/3)GLBengaluru14 May 201620Delhi Daredevils (214/3)GLDelhi4 May 201718Royal Challengers Bangalore (226/3)PBKSBengaluru6 May 201518Rajasthan Royals (226/6)PBKSSharjah27 Sep 2020 33: The number of sixes hit by both sides combined in an IPL match.Most sixes by both sides combined in an IPL matchSixes ForOppositionVenueDate33Royal Challengers Bangalore (16)Chennai Super Kings (17)+Bengaluru25 April 201833Rajasthan Royals (17)+Chennai Super Kings (16)Bengaluru14 May 201631Gujarat Lions (11)Delhi Daredevils (20)+Delhi 4 May 201731Kolkata Knight Riders (17)Chennai Super Kings +(14)Chennai10 April 201831Kolkata Knight Riders (15)+Punjab Kings (16)Indore12 May 2018+ winning side1232: The number of sixes hit by Mumbai Indians in the IPL since their first match in 2008. This is the maximum number of sixes hit by any IPL side in history!Maximum sixes hit by each of the current eight IPL sides since inceptionSixesForMatchesSince BallsBalls/61232Mumbai Indians20320082355119.121197Royal Challengers Bangalore19620082193018.321073Kings XI Punjab $19020082188420.401050Chennai Super Kings17920082072019.731015Kolkata Knight Riders 19220082174321.42975Delhi Capitals #19420082202722.59874Rajasthan Royals 16120081833420.98610Sunrisers Hyderabad 12420131432223.48$ Will be known as Punjab Kings from 2021# Until 2018 was known as Delhi Daredevils8899 - the total number of sixes hit in IPL from 2008 to 2020.145: The number of sixes hit Chennai Super Kings during season 2018. 145: The number of sixes hit Chennai Super Kings during season 2018. This is the maximum number of sixes hit by any side in a single IPL season.Most sixes by a side in a single IPL seasonSixesTeamsYear MatchesBallsBalls/6145Chennai Super Kings201816187912.96143Kolkata Knight Riders201914162411.36142Royal Challengers Bangalore 201616185813.08137Mumbai Indians202016180613.18130Kolkata Knight Riders 201816186214.32 ==================================================================================All records correct & updated as on 8 April 2021, before the start of IPL 2021.