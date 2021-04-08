IPL 2021: M.S. Dhoni to Chris Gayle - meet the biggest six-hitters

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is almost upon us. Eight teams will bid to win the tournament, that will run between the 9th of April and the 30th of May, across many cities in India.

Ahead of the competition, let us take a look at which teams have been the most prolific, when it has come to hitting sixes in the tournament's history.

349: The number of sixes hit by Chris Gayle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 132 matches. This is the most hit by any batsman in the IPL history.

Most individual sixes during an IPL career

Sixes Batsman Matches Innings Balls Balls/6 349 Chris Gayle 132 131 3179 9.11 235 AB de Villiers 169 156 3192 13.58 216 MS Dhoni 204 182 3387 15.68 213 Rohit Sharma 200 195 4004 18.80 201 Virat Kohli 192 84 4496 22.36

6.45: The average number of balls taken by Andre Russell in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to hit each of his 129 sixes. This is the fewest balls taken by any batsman in the IPL history, while hitting minimum 50 sixes in their IPL career.

Frequent six hitters in an IPL career

Balls/6 Batsman Matches Innings Balls Sixes 6.45 Andre Russell 74 61 832 129 9.11 Chris Gayle 132 131 3179 349 9.11 Hardik Pandya 80 74 847 93 10.19 Kieron Pollard 164 147 2017 198 10.44 Sunil Narine 120 66 543 52 10.69 Glenn Maxwell 82 79 973 91

(min 50 sixes)

17: The number of sixes hit by a batsman in an IPL match. No surprise, it is Chris Gayle who hit the maximum in a match during his record breaking 175 not out for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors career at Bengaluru on 23 April 2013.

Most individual sixes in an IPL match

Sixes Batsman (runs) For Opposition Venue Date 17 Chris Gayle (175*) RCB PWI Bengaluru 23 April 2013 13 Brendon McCullum (158*) KKR RCB Bengaluru 18 April 2008 13 Chris Gayle (128*) RCB DD Delhi 17 May 2012 12 Chris Gayle (117) RCB PBKS Bengaluru 6 May 2015 12 AB de Villiers (129*) RCB GL Bengaluru 14 May 2016

59: The maximum number of sixes hit by a batsman in an IPL season. Chris Gayle for RCB achieved this in 2012 in 456 balls, at 7.73 balls for every six he it.

Most sixes by batsmen in an IPL season

Sixes Batsman For Year Matches Innings Balls Balls/6 59 Chris Gayle RCB 2012 15 14 456 7.73 52 Andre Russell KKR 2019 14 13 249 4.79 51 Chris Gayle RCB 2013 16 16 453 8.88 44 Chris Gayle RCB 2011 12 12 332 7.55 38 Chris Gayle RCB 2015 14 14 333 8.76 38 Viirat Kohli RCB 2016 16 16 640 16.84

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians notch up the records

21: The number of sixes hit by a team in an IPL match. During Chris Gayle’s mammoth 175 not out, his team RCB hit the maximum sixes in an IPL match.

Most sixes by one side in an IPL match

Sixes For Opposition Venue Date 21 Royal Challengers Bangalore (263/5) PWI Bengaluru 23 April 2013 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore (248/3) GL Bengaluru 14 May 2016 20 Delhi Daredevils (214/3) GL Delhi 4 May 2017 18 Royal Challengers Bangalore (226/3) PBKS Bengaluru 6 May 2015 18 Rajasthan Royals (226/6) PBKS Sharjah 27 Sep 2020

33: The number of sixes hit by both sides combined in an IPL match.

Most sixes by both sides combined in an IPL match

Sixes For Opposition Venue Date 33 Royal Challengers Bangalore (16) Chennai Super Kings (17)+ Bengaluru 25 April 2018 33 Rajasthan Royals (17)+ Chennai Super Kings (16) Bengaluru 14 May 2016 31 Gujarat Lions (11) Delhi Daredevils (20)+ Delhi 4 May 2017 31 Kolkata Knight Riders (17) Chennai Super Kings +(14) Chennai 10 April 2018 31 Kolkata Knight Riders (15)+ Punjab Kings (16) Indore 12 May 2018

+ winning side

1232: The number of sixes hit by Mumbai Indians in the IPL since their first match in 2008. This is the maximum number of sixes hit by any IPL side in history!

Maximum sixes hit by each of the current eight IPL sides since inception

Sixes For Matches Since Balls Balls/6 1232 Mumbai Indians 203 2008 23551 19.12 1197 Royal Challengers Bangalore 196 2008 21930 18.32 1073 Kings XI Punjab $ 190 2008 21884 20.40 1050 Chennai Super Kings 179 2008 20720 19.73 1015 Kolkata Knight Riders 192 2008 21743 21.42 975 Delhi Capitals # 194 2008 22027 22.59 874 Rajasthan Royals 161 2008 18334 20.98 610 Sunrisers Hyderabad 124 2013 14322 23.48

$ Will be known as Punjab Kings from 2021

# Until 2018 was known as Delhi Daredevils

8899 - the total number of sixes hit in IPL from 2008 to 2020.

145: The number of sixes hit Chennai Super Kings during season 2018. This is the maximum number of sixes hit by any side in a single IPL season.

Most sixes by a side in a single IPL season

Sixes Teams Year Matches Balls Balls/6 145 Chennai Super Kings 2018 16 1879 12.96 143 Kolkata Knight Riders 2019 14 1624 11.36 142 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2016 16 1858 13.08 137 Mumbai Indians 2020 16 1806 13.18 130 Kolkata Knight Riders 2018 16 1862 14.32

==================================================================================

All records correct & updated as on 8 April 2021, before the start of IPL 2021.