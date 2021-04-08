Statsman

IPL 2021: M.S. Dhoni to Chris Gayle - meet the biggest six-hitters

The IPL, in its history, has had several players who have showcased their ability to clear the ropes with ease for their franchises.

08 April, 2021 15:42 IST

Nobody has hit more sixes than Chris Gayle (349) in IPL history

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is almost upon us. Eight teams will bid to win the tournament, that will run between the 9th of April and the 30th of May, across many cities in India.

Ahead of the competition, let us take a look at which teams have been the most prolific, when it has come to hitting sixes in the tournament's history.

349: The number of sixes hit by Chris Gayle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 132 matches. This is the most hit by any batsman in the IPL history.

Most individual sixes during an IPL career

SixesBatsmanMatchesInningsBallsBalls/6
349Chris Gayle13213131799.11
235AB de Villiers169156319213.58
216MS Dhoni204182338715.68
213Rohit Sharma 200195400418.80
201Virat Kohli19284449622.36

 

6.45: The average number of balls taken by Andre Russell in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to hit each of his 129 sixes. This is the fewest balls taken by any batsman in the IPL history, while hitting minimum 50 sixes in their IPL career.

Frequent six hitters in an IPL career

Balls/6BatsmanMatchesInningsBallsSixes
6.45Andre Russell7461832129
9.11Chris Gayle1321313179349
9.11Hardik Pandya 807484793
10.19Kieron Pollard1641472017198
10.44Sunil Narine1206654352
10.69Glenn Maxwell827997391

(min 50 sixes)

17: The number of sixes hit by a batsman in an IPL match. No surprise, it is Chris Gayle who hit the maximum in a match during his record breaking 175 not out for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors career at Bengaluru on 23 April 2013.

Most individual sixes in an IPL match

SixesBatsman (runs)ForOppositionVenue Date
17Chris Gayle (175*)RCBPWIBengaluru23 April 2013
13Brendon McCullum (158*)KKRRCBBengaluru18 April 2008
13Chris Gayle (128*)RCBDDDelhi17 May 2012
12Chris Gayle (117)RCBPBKSBengaluru6 May 2015
12AB de Villiers (129*)RCBGLBengaluru14 May 2016

 

59: The maximum number of sixes hit by a batsman in an IPL season. Chris Gayle for RCB achieved this in 2012 in 456 balls, at 7.73 balls for every six he it.

Most sixes by batsmen in an IPL season

SixesBatsmanForYearMatchesInningsBallsBalls/6
59Chris Gayle RCB201215144567.73
52Andre RussellKKR201914132494.79
51Chris GayleRCB201316164538.88
44Chris GayleRCB201112123327.55
38Chris GayleRCB201514143338.76
38Viirat KohliRCB2016161664016.84

 

21: The number of sixes hit by a team in an IPL match. During Chris Gayle’s mammoth 175 not out, his team RCB hit the maximum sixes in an IPL match.

Most sixes by one side in an IPL match

SixesForOppositionVenueDate
21Royal Challengers Bangalore (263/5)PWIBengaluru23 April 2013
20Royal Challengers Bangalore (248/3)GLBengaluru14 May 2016
20Delhi Daredevils (214/3)GLDelhi4 May 2017
18Royal Challengers Bangalore (226/3)PBKSBengaluru6 May 2015
18Rajasthan Royals (226/6)PBKSSharjah27 Sep 2020

 

33: The number of sixes hit by both sides combined in an IPL match.

Most sixes by both sides combined in an IPL match

Sixes ForOppositionVenueDate
33Royal Challengers Bangalore (16)Chennai Super Kings (17)+Bengaluru25 April 2018
33Rajasthan Royals (17)+Chennai Super Kings (16)Bengaluru14 May 2016
31Gujarat Lions (11)Delhi Daredevils (20)+Delhi 4 May 2017
31Kolkata Knight Riders (17)Chennai Super Kings +(14)Chennai10 April 2018
31Kolkata Knight Riders (15)+Punjab Kings (16)Indore12 May 2018

+ winning side

1232: The number of sixes hit by Mumbai Indians in the IPL since their first match in 2008. This is the maximum number of sixes hit by any IPL side in history!

Maximum sixes hit by each of the current eight IPL sides since inception

SixesForMatchesSince BallsBalls/6
1232Mumbai Indians20320082355119.12
1197Royal Challengers Bangalore19620082193018.32
1073Kings XI Punjab $19020082188420.40
1050Chennai Super Kings17920082072019.73
1015Kolkata Knight Riders 19220082174321.42
975Delhi Capitals #19420082202722.59
874Rajasthan Royals 16120081833420.98
610Sunrisers Hyderabad 12420131432223.48

$ Will be known as Punjab Kings from 2021

# Until 2018 was known as Delhi Daredevils

8899 - the total number of sixes hit in IPL from 2008 to 2020.

145: The number of sixes hit Chennai Super Kings during season 2018. This is the maximum number of sixes hit by any side in a single IPL season.

Most sixes by a side in a single IPL season

SixesTeamsYear  MatchesBallsBalls/6
145Chennai Super Kings201816187912.96
143Kolkata Knight Riders201914162411.36
142Royal Challengers Bangalore 201616185813.08
137Mumbai Indians202016180613.18
130Kolkata Knight Riders 201816186214.32

 

==================================================================================

All records correct & updated as on 8 April 2021, before the start of IPL 2021.