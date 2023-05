India’s top woman paddler, Manika Batra lost to Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico 11-6, 10-12, 9-11, 11-6, 11-13, 3-11 in the third round of the World table tennis championships in Durban on Wednesday.

Late yesterday, Manika and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost to Christina Kallberg and Truls Moregard of Sweden 1-3 with a scoreline of 11-5, 8-11, 8-11, 10-12 in the mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals.

