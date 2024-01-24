Alexander Zverev stuns Carlos Alcaraz to make Australian Open semis

Alexander Zverev made no mistake with his second chance to close out a win over No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday night and moved into an Australian Open semifinal against two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev.
The sixth-seeded Zverev was a up a break in the third set and missed a chance to serve it out but he didn’t blink the second time, finishing off a 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4 victory.
Wimbledon champion Alcaraz was the only player to beat 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam match last year. He won’t get the chance in Australia this time.
It was Zverev’s first win over a top-5 player at a Grand Slam, and the reward was a spot in the semis for the seventh time at a major.
