Alexander Zverev stuns Carlos Alcaraz to make Australian Open semis

Alexander Zverev stunned dynamic Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz to surge into an Australian Open semi-final against Daniil Medvedev.

Published : Jan 24, 2024 20:00 IST , Melbourne - 1 MIN READ

AP
Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates after victory against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz.
Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates after victory against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Alexander Zverev made no mistake with his second chance to close out a win over No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday night and moved into an Australian Open semifinal against two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev.

The sixth-seeded Zverev was a up a break in the third set and missed a chance to serve it out but he didn’t blink the second time, finishing off a 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4 victory.

ALSO READ | Sumit Nagal gets direct entry into Bengaluru Open

Wimbledon champion Alcaraz was the only player to beat 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam match last year. He won’t get the chance in Australia this time.

It was Zverev’s first win over a top-5 player at a Grand Slam, and the reward was a spot in the semis for the seventh time at a major.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
