Sahaja, Shrivalli to strengthen Team India at Billie Jean King Cup 2024

The team will be spearheaded by Ankita Raina and will also have Rutuja Bhosale and Prarthana Thombare. Radhika Kanitkar has been named as the coach for Team India.

Published : Mar 01, 2024 19:47 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Sahaja Yamalapalli in action
Sahaja Yamalapalli in action | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Sahaja Yamalapalli in action | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sahaja Yamalapalli and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty will strengthen the Indian team for the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania group-1 tennis competition to be staged in Changsha, China, from April 8.

The team will be spearheaded by Ankita Raina and will also have Rutuja Bhosale and Prarthana Thombare.

ALSO READ | ITF Women’s Open 2024: Ankita storms into semifinals with a comeback victory

Both Sahaja and Shrivalli have been playing exceptional quality in recent weeks, especially in the WTA event in Mumbai when they knocked out the top two seeds. Rutuja had won the Asian Games gold medal with Rohan Bopanna, and has been doing well in both singles and doubles in the professional circuit.

Prarthana has been the best doubles player of the country and commands her place.

“These athletes have worked tirelessly to earn their place. We have full confidence in their abilities to compete at the highest level”, said the secretary general of the All India Tennis Association (AITA), Anil Dhupar.

The team: Ankita Raina, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Rutuja Bhosale, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Prarthana Thombare. Reserve: Vaidehi Chaudhari.

Captain: Shalini Thakur Chawla; Coach: Radhika Kanitkar; Physio: Ajeeta Goel.

