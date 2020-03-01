Tennis Tennis Heather Watson wins Mexican Open for first WTA title in four years Heather Watson needed 10 match points to beat Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-7 (8-10) 6-1 in the Mexican Open final on Saturday. Dejan Kalinic 01 March, 2020 09:18 IST Brit Heather Watson claimed her first WTA title since winning the Monterrey Open in March 2016. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 01 March, 2020 09:18 IST Heather Watson claimed her first WTA Tour title in four years with a win over Leylah Fernandez in the Mexican Open final on Saturday. The Brit overcame Canadian teenager Fernandez 6-4 6-7 (8-10) 6-1 in the decider of the WTA International event in Acapulco.READ | Sabalenka defeats Kvitova to seal sixth WTA Tour title in Doha Watson's title was the fourth of her WTA career but first since winning the Monterrey Open in March 2016. For Fernandez, 17, it ended a memorable run to her first WTA final, and it proved quite the battle against Watson.Watson won the first four games before a tough second set during which both players had their chances. After Watson saved four set points to deny Fernandez, the teenager incredibly saved five match points to force a decider.Watson recovered from that disappointment by rolling out to a 3-0 lead in the third set, although she needed another five match points to seal her victory. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos