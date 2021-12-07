KSLTA to host two ATP Challenger 80 events in 2022

The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) will host two back-to-back ATP Challenger 80 events, starting February 7, 2022, in Bengaluru.

The events will come as a welcome relief for Indian players who last played in a Challenger at home back in February 2020 — just before the COVID-19 pandemic — in the $162,480 ATP Bengaluru Open.

The tournaments will follow the ATP 250 Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune (January 31 to February 6) and provide Indian players a three-tournament swing to garner much-needed ATP ranking points, in familiar conditions.

Each tournament will guarantee a minimum of 80 points for the singles winner and will have a total prize purse of around $53,000.

"Our initial idea was to host one tournament like always," said Sunil Yajaman, joint-secretary, KSLTA. "But the ATP motivated us and assured assistance if we hosted two. So we agreed. We will soon be approaching the government and corporate organisations for support."