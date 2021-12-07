Tennis Tennis KSLTA to host two ATP Challenger 80 events in 2022 The events will come as a welcome relief for Indian players who last played in a Challenger at home back in February 2020. N.Sudarshan Bengaluru 07 December, 2021 20:44 IST The events at KSLTA will come as a welcome relief for Indian players who last played in a Challenger at home back in February 2020. (FILE PHOTO) - V. Sreenivasa Murthy N.Sudarshan Bengaluru 07 December, 2021 20:44 IST The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) will host two back-to-back ATP Challenger 80 events, starting February 7, 2022, in Bengaluru.The events will come as a welcome relief for Indian players who last played in a Challenger at home back in February 2020 — just before the COVID-19 pandemic — in the $162,480 ATP Bengaluru Open.The tournaments will follow the ATP 250 Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune (January 31 to February 6) and provide Indian players a three-tournament swing to garner much-needed ATP ranking points, in familiar conditions.READ| WTA announces calendar for first six months of 2022 season Each tournament will guarantee a minimum of 80 points for the singles winner and will have a total prize purse of around $53,000."Our initial idea was to host one tournament like always," said Sunil Yajaman, joint-secretary, KSLTA. "But the ATP motivated us and assured assistance if we hosted two. So we agreed. We will soon be approaching the government and corporate organisations for support." Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :