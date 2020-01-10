Qatar Open: Rohan Bopanna wins doubles title in Doha

Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Wesley Koolhof of Netherlands beat Luke Bambridge and Santiago Gonzalez 3-6, 6-2, 10-6 to win the first doubles title of the season, in the $1,465,260 ATP tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Friday.



The third seeded Indo-Dutch pair which had earlier in the day knocked out the second seeds Henri Kontinen and Franco Skugor 7-5, 6-2, collected 250 ATP points and $76,870.



Meanwhile, Ankita Raina progressed into the semifinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s event in Bendigo, Australia with a walkover from third seed Sachia Vickery of the US. In the semifinals, Ankita will challenge the top seed Patricia Maria Tig of Romania.



In the $15,000 women’s event in Monastir, Tunisia, Zeel Desai made the singles semifinals with a straight sets victory over Martyna Kubka of Poland, and the doubles semifinals in partnership with Anastasia Tikhonova.



The results:



$ 1,465,260 ATP, Doha, Qatar

Doubles (final): Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna bt Luke Bambridge (GBR) & Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) 3-6, 6-2, [10-6]; Semifinals: Wesley Koolhof & Rohan Bopanna bt Henri Kontinen (Fin) & Franko Skugor (Cro) 7-5, 6-2.



$25,000 ITF women, Bendigo, Australia

Singles (quarterfinals): Ankita Raina w.o. Sachia Vickery (US).



$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia

Singles (quarterfinals): Zeel Desai bt Martyna Kubka (Pol) 7-5, 6-4.



Doubles (quarterfinals): Anastasia Tikhonova (Rus) & Zeel Desai bt

Victoria Muntean (Fra) & Sabina Sharipova (Uzb) 5-7, 6-3, [12-10].