Top seed Rutuja Bhosale wins Jamshri ITF women's title

Top seed Rutuja Bhosale recovered from a tough start to beat sixth seed Vaidehi Chaudhari 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the final of the Jamshri $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the MSLTA Solapur District Complex on Sunday.



The title fetched 10 WTA points and $995 and the runner-up collected six WTA points and $515.



While it was her fourth singles title in the professional circuit for the 25-year-old Rutuja, it was her maiden final for Vaidehi. Understandably, Vaidehi was unable to capitalise on the advantage of being a break up after winning the first set.



Rutuja had nine double faults in the match, and converted five of 17 break points to win the contest that lasted two hours.

The 21-year-old Vaidehi converted three of seven break points that she forced, to make it a lively match.



The results (final): Rutuja Bhosale bt Vaidehi Chaudhari 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.