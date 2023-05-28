Tennis

Leave the country or join long list of losers, Noah tells local French Open hopefuls

Talks of a Frenchman with the ability to claim a major crown resurfaced on Saturday when 18-year-old Arthur Fils took the Lyon title on clay, becoming the youngest player to win the tournament.

Reuters
Paris 28 May, 2023 17:14 IST
Paris 28 May, 2023 17:14 IST
French tennis legend Yannick Noah performs a concert on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

French tennis legend Yannick Noah performs a concert on Court Philippe-Chatrier. | Photo Credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Talks of a Frenchman with the ability to claim a major crown resurfaced on Saturday when 18-year-old Arthur Fils took the Lyon title on clay, becoming the youngest player to win the tournament.

No French man has won a singles Grand Slam title for 40 years, and 1983 French Open champion Yannick Noah has a piece of advice for the local youngsters: pack your bags and leave the country.

Talks of a Frenchman with the ability to claim a major crown resurfaced on Saturday when 18-year-old Arthur Fils took the Lyon title on clay, becoming the youngest player to win the tournament.

With the likes of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Richard Gasquet, Gilles Simon, and Gael Monfils nearing the end of their careers or having already retired, a huge generation gap has opened up.

Also Read
Sabalenka shrugs off ‘hate’ and jeers to make French Open second round

Fils could fill the void, but he should seek advice from abroad, said Noah who also won the Davis Cup as team captain.

“You have to go and nourish yourself elsewhere, because we’re used to losing at all levels,” Noah told reporters.

“All coaches have lost. None of them have won. So you’re surrounded by people who have all lost.”

No French man is seeded in singles at the French Open for the second year in a row and Noah believes his compatriots are poor at dealing with the aftermath of success.

“When you win, you think, ‘Oh, what’s happening? I don’t know what to do,’” he said.

Also Read
Ruud banking on French Open experience for deep run after ‘up and down’ season

“This is what happened to me. What do we do? That’s it. You have won. Then what? It’s difficult.”

French women, however, have had more success with Amelie Mauresmo, Marion Bartoli and Mary Pierce winning Grand Slam singles titles since Noah lifted the Musketeers Cup.

Last year’s U.S. Open semifinalist Caroline Garcia is seeded fifth at Roland-Garros, and most French hopes rest on the shoulders of the twice-Roland-Garros doubles champion.

“Don’t forget the girls. The women had some victories as well. We should talk about it, as well,” said Noah, whose 1983 title was celebrated by the organisers and crowd at Roland-Garros on Saturday.

“Maybe celebrating my victory would actually entice others to celebrate Amelie’s win or Mary’s win. Victories aren’t always on the men’s side but also on the women’s side,” he said.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: French Open 2023 - A beginner’s guide to the iconic Grand Slam at Roland Garros

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us