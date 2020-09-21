Videos

Bryson Dechambeau dominates to win US Open

A bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau bashed his way to a six-shot US Open victory on Sunday, silencing any lingering questions as to whether his brawny game could translate to the major stage.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 September, 2020 15:29 IST
