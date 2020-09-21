Videos Bryson Dechambeau dominates to win US Open A bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau bashed his way to a six-shot US Open victory on Sunday, silencing any lingering questions as to whether his brawny game could translate to the major stage. Team Sportstar 21 September, 2020 15:29 IST Team Sportstar 21 September, 2020 15:29 IST Bryson Dechambeau dominates to win US Open IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab match review IPL 2020: SRH vs RCB - Head-to-head record Bale is back at Spurs - football world reacts More Videos Djokovic just one victory away from Masters record IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP - Head-to-head record IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match review Difficult for Suarez to be a Juventus player - Pirlo Gareth Bale one of the world's best - Lampard Klopp vs Lampard - the feud continues Who will win the MI vs CSK opener? Fans weigh in Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Head-to-head record in numbers