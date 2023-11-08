MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs NED: Buttler lauds Stokes’ ‘exceptional’ century as England beats Netherlands in ICC World Cup 2023

While the all-rounder had had a quiet tournament coming into game against the Netherlands, he scored a century as England registered its second win in this World Cup.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 22:56 IST , Pune - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar

Ben Stokes’ comeback to the ODI set-up has been far from being a lucky charm for England.

While the all-rounder had had a quiet tournament coming into Wednesday’s game against the Netherlands, England was struggling to even finish in the top eight to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

With the team having its back to the wall, Stokes stood up to score a scintillating century, setting up England’s second win of the Men’s World Cup.

ALSO READ
Ben Stokes smashes maiden World Cup hundred during ENG vs NED match

Jos Buttler, the England captain, stressed on the knock displaying Stokes’ ability to rise to the big occasions.

“He wants moments of getting us into semifinals and trying to win finals. But anytime you need someone to stand up, and the team’s under pressure, he has had a history of always doing that for whoever he is playing for,” Buttler said.

“We are very lucky to have him in the team. And I thought his innings today was exceptional.”

Stokes is set to undergo knee surgery after the World Cup in a bid to be fully fit in time for next year’s Test series in India.

With England’s bid for title defence over, there has been speculation in the England media about the possibility of Stokes returning home early and getting operated on.

ALSO READ
ENG vs NED: Woakes becomes first No. 8 England batter to score ODI World Cup fifty

Buttler quashed the theory.

“No, it’s not his style at all. He is here to play in the World Cup. He wants to be here and they say it’s important for us to try and qualify for that Champions Trophy and he wants to make sure we try and achieve that,” Buttler said.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Ben Stokes /

England /

Netherlands

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs NED: Buttler lauds Stokes’ ‘exceptional’ century as England beats Netherlands in ICC World Cup 2023
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE Score, CPH v MUN, Champions League: match updates, preview and lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC scores late goal against Punjab, as both settle for a point
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Goa moves to top with comprehensive 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC bags comeback win against Punjab, goes second on points table
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. ENG vs NED: Buttler lauds Stokes’ ‘exceptional’ century as England beats Netherlands in ICC World Cup 2023
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023: Will Lockie Ferguson return for the Black Caps for must-win clash in Bengaluru?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Maxwell innings probably the greatest-ever in ODIs, says Pat Cummins after win against Afghanistan
    Shayan Acharya
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Is Maxwell’s double-century knock against Afghanistan the best ODI innings of all time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Glenn Maxwell 201 barges into greatest ODI World Cup knocks chat as Australia beats Afghanistan to qualify for semifinals
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs NED: Buttler lauds Stokes’ ‘exceptional’ century as England beats Netherlands in ICC World Cup 2023
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE Score, CPH v MUN, Champions League: match updates, preview and lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC scores late goal against Punjab, as both settle for a point
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Goa moves to top with comprehensive 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC bags comeback win against Punjab, goes second on points table
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment