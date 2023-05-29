India thrashes Kazakhstan to win CAVA Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup 2023.

The Indian women’s team defeated Kazakhstan 3-0 in the finals to underline its supremacy over the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup at the National Sports Council Covered Hall in Nepal on Sunday.

The exceptional 25-15, 25-22, 25-18 victory handed India the eventual title with remarkable unbeaten record, they did not drop a match in the entire tournament.

The Indian team, who won silver at the AVC Women’s Challenge Cup last year, remained strong offensively with the help of Nirmal, Soorya and Anushree with the Kazah side being spearheaded by Sitkazinova and Onerbekkyzy.

In the first set, the well-established Indians made a strong start to take the comfortable set 25-15. Holding 1-0 advantage, the Indians played confidently with consistency and resilience in the second set. Kazakhstan put up a great fight, but still found the Indians too hot to handle.

Kazakhstan tried hard for a comeback, but the Indians performed impressively to shatter the rivals’ high hopes with the 25-18 win in the third set.

Soorya chipped in with 13 points for India, while Anushree and Nirmal kept good company to add 12 and 10 points respectively. Sitkazinova scored a match-high 17 points on the Kazakhstan’s losing effort.

In the third-place playoff clash, hosts Nepal defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 to win bronze.