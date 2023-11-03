MagazineBuy Print

Top stars set to play in volleyball Men’s Club World Championships in Bengaluru

Six top clubs will play 10 matches across five days at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, and the home nation will be represented by the Ahmedabad Defenders.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 19:17 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: An still from a volleyball game.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: An still from a volleyball game. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: An still from a volleyball game. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

 

An array of global volleyball stars will assemble in the city when it plays host to the Men’s Club World Championships 2023, a first in India, from December 6 to 10.

Six top clubs will play 10 matches across five days at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, and the home nation will be represented by the Ahmedabad Defenders.

The Defenders secured their berth in the marquee tournament following their victory in the second season of the Volleyball League earlier this year.

READ MORE: Retired VFI assistant secretary Vasavan Kunnappata not paid salary for 23 months

Apart from the Indian side, the tournament will see Sir Safety Susa Perugia (Italy), Sada Cruzeiro Volei and Minas Tenis Clube (Brazil), Suntory Sunbirds Club (Japan) and Halkbank Spor Kulubu (Turkey), vying for honours.

“The competition will see the best clubs on the planet come together in India for the first time ever. Their incredible display of sporting excellence will be a treat for the fans,” International Volley Federation (FIVB) president Ary Graca said in a statement.

