Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: D Gukesh nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Male)’ award

Dommaraju Gukesh has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Sportstar of the Year (Male)’ award for the upcoming Aces Awards 2023.

Gukesh, once the second-youngest Grandmaster in history (now the third-youngest overall) had a year to remember as the teenager went on to break several records in 2022.

In March, Gukesh became only the sixth Indian to break the 2700 Elo rating mark and the youngest Indian Grandmaster to be rated above 2700.

The Chennai lad achieved this feat after defeating GM Le Quang Liem in the Biel Chess Festival.

At 16 years 1 month and 7 days, Gukesh also became the third youngest in the world to be rated above 2700.

In August, while representing India in the 44th Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram, the 16-year-old stunned the world with his phenomenal 2867 Elo rating performance. He clinched the gold medal on the first board with a record-breaking score of 9.0/11. In the same month, he broke into the top 20 in the world ranking.

Playing in the Turkish Isbank Chess Super League, Gukesh reached his career-best ranking (World No. 18) in live rankings and 2735.9 as per live ratings.

Later in October, in the Aimchess Rapid tournament, Gukesh became the youngest player to defeat Magnus Carlsen since the latter became world champion, in an online tournament.