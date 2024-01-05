Esha Singh was nominated for the ‘Popular Choice — Sportstar of the Year (Female)‘ award for the upcoming Sportstar ACES Awards 2024.

Esha, along with Shiva Narwal, topped the 10m air pistol mixed team field at the World Shooting Championships to become the only gold medallist in an Olympic category.

She also clinched gold in the 25m pistol women’s team event at the Championships. In Hangzhou, Esha won two gold and two silver medals, including an individual gold and silver, helping India to its best-ever campaign in shooting in the tournament.

