Esha Singh was nominated for the ‘Popular Choice — Sportstar of the Year (Female)‘ award for the upcoming Sportstar ACES Awards 2024.
Esha, along with Shiva Narwal, topped the 10m air pistol mixed team field at the World Shooting Championships to become the only gold medallist in an Olympic category.
She also clinched gold in the 25m pistol women’s team event at the Championships. In Hangzhou, Esha won two gold and two silver medals, including an individual gold and silver, helping India to its best-ever campaign in shooting in the tournament.
IN 2023
- Topped 10m air pistol mixed team field with Shiva Narwal at World Championships to become the only gold medallist in an Olympic category at the Worlds
- Won 25m pistol women’s team event at Baku World Championships
- Won four of India’s 22 medals in shooting at the Asian Games
