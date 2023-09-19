MagazineBuy Print

Top five moments of 2018 Asian Games: From Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin gold to Korea’s historic unified team

Here are top five moments from 2018 Asian Games held at Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia:

Published : Sep 19, 2023 15:39 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The 2018 Asian Games was held at held in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia.
The 2018 Asian Games was held at held in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The 2018 Asian Games was held at held in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Asian Games 2023 is scheduled to be held between 23 September and 8 October, in Hangzhou, China.

The 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia featured numerous record-breaking performances and unforgettable moments.

Here are top five moments from 2018 Asian Games:

India’s Record Medal Haul

FILE PHOTO: Indian contingent during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.
FILE PHOTO: Indian contingent during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Indian contingent during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. | Photo Credit: PTI

The 570-member Indian contingent recorded its best-ever outing (medals secured) at the Asian Games in Jakarta 2018.

With 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze medals, India ended its campaign with 70 medals in eighth position. It was also India’s highest gold-medal tally at the Games.

It bettered the 65-medal haul from the Guangzhou Asian Games in 2010.

ALSO READ | ASIAN GAMES 2023: FULL SCHEDULE FOR ALL SPORTS AT HANGZHOU 2022, LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

Unified Korean Team

FILE PHOTO: Unified Korean team during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.
FILE PHOTO: Unified Korean team during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Unified Korean team during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia, marked a historic and symbolic moment in sports history as North and South Korea joined forces to field unified teams in select events, cultivating a spirit of unity on the Korean Peninsula.

The development was a significant step towards de-icing the long-simmering tensions between the two nations.

The Unified Korean team won its first title at the multisport event when the women’s dragon boat team won gold by 

defeating favourites China and Thailand in the 500-metre race.

ALSO READ | IN WHICH SPORT HAS INDIA WON MOST ASIAN GAMES MEDALS?

Swapna Barman’s Heptathlon Triumph

FILE PHOTO: India's Swapna Barman celebrates winning the women's 800m heptathlon athletics event during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Swapna Barman celebrates winning the women’s 800m heptathlon athletics event during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: India’s Swapna Barman celebrates winning the women’s 800m heptathlon athletics event during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian athlete Swapna Barman’s victory at Jakarta in the women’s heptathlon captured millions of hearts and garnered attention towards the then 22-year-old from West Bengal.

Barman created history by becoming the first Indian heptathlete to win an Asian Games gold.

She braved for a historic gold medal despite numerous challenges, including competing with a toothache and struggling with her footwear due to having six toes on each foot.

ALSO READ | ASIAN GAMES 2023: TOP 10 NON-INDIAN ATHLETES TO WATCH OUT FOR

Iran’s Sohrab Moradi Weightlifting World Record

FILE PHOTO: Sohrab Moradi of Iran broke the world record in the men's 94kg class weightlifting event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.
FILE PHOTO: Sohrab Moradi of Iran broke the world record in the men’s 94kg class weightlifting event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Sohrab Moradi of Iran broke the world record in the men’s 94kg class weightlifting event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: AFP

Iran’s Sohrab Moradi registered his name in the record books by breaking weightlifting’s longest-standing world record on his way to gold in the men’s 94kg class in the 2018 Asian Games.

Moradi lifted 189kg to better the snatch record set at 188kg in 1999 by Greece’s Akakios Kakiasvilis.

With the world record gold, Moradi completed a full set of world records. He already owned the marks for the clean and jerk (233kg) and total weight (417kg) in the men’s light heavyweight division.

The then 30-year-old also lifted a new Asian Games record total of 410kg after a clean and jerk of 221kg.

ALSO READ | HOW WAS INDIA’S PERFORMANCE AT 2018 ASIAN GAMES?

Neeraj Chopra Historic Javelin Gold

FILE PHOTO: India's Neeraj Chopra during the men's javelin throw event at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Neeraj Chopra during the men’s javelin throw event at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: India’s Neeraj Chopra during the men’s javelin throw event at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, began his gold rush at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

He recorded an 88.06m throw to win gold and also improved his own (then) national record (87.43m).

Chopra’s gold medal win marked a historic achievement for the nation, as he became the first Indian to win a gold medal in javelin throw at the Asian Games.

Previously, Gurtej Singh won a bronze medal in the New Delhi Asian Games in 1982.

