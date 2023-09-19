Top five moments of 2018 Asian Games: From Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin gold to Korea’s historic unified team

Asian Games 2023 is scheduled to be held between 23 September and 8 October, in Hangzhou, China.
The 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia featured numerous record-breaking performances and unforgettable moments.
Here are top five moments from 2018 Asian Games:
India’s Record Medal Haul
The 570-member Indian contingent recorded its best-ever outing (medals secured) at the Asian Games in Jakarta 2018.
With 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze medals, India ended its campaign with 70 medals in eighth position. It was also India’s highest gold-medal tally at the Games.
It bettered the 65-medal haul from the Guangzhou Asian Games in 2010.
Unified Korean Team
The 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia, marked a historic and symbolic moment in sports history as North and South Korea joined forces to field unified teams in select events, cultivating a spirit of unity on the Korean Peninsula.
The development was a significant step towards de-icing the long-simmering tensions between the two nations.
The Unified Korean team won its first title at the multisport event when the women’s dragon boat team won gold by
defeating favourites China and Thailand in the 500-metre race.
Swapna Barman’s Heptathlon Triumph
Indian athlete Swapna Barman’s victory at Jakarta in the women’s heptathlon captured millions of hearts and garnered attention towards the then 22-year-old from West Bengal.
Barman created history by becoming the first Indian heptathlete to win an Asian Games gold.
She braved for a historic gold medal despite numerous challenges, including competing with a toothache and struggling with her footwear due to having six toes on each foot.
Iran’s Sohrab Moradi Weightlifting World Record
Iran’s Sohrab Moradi registered his name in the record books by breaking weightlifting’s longest-standing world record on his way to gold in the men’s 94kg class in the 2018 Asian Games.
Moradi lifted 189kg to better the snatch record set at 188kg in 1999 by Greece’s Akakios Kakiasvilis.
With the world record gold, Moradi completed a full set of world records. He already owned the marks for the clean and jerk (233kg) and total weight (417kg) in the men’s light heavyweight division.
The then 30-year-old also lifted a new Asian Games record total of 410kg after a clean and jerk of 221kg.
Neeraj Chopra Historic Javelin Gold
India’s golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, began his gold rush at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.
He recorded an 88.06m throw to win gold and also improved his own (then) national record (87.43m).
Chopra’s gold medal win marked a historic achievement for the nation, as he became the first Indian to win a gold medal in javelin throw at the Asian Games.
Previously, Gurtej Singh won a bronze medal in the New Delhi Asian Games in 1982.
