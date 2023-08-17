MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s Shot Put

Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs and Tom Walsh are the favourites for gold medal in men’s shot put at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 16:24 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: USA’s Ryan Crouser.
FILE PHOTO: USA’s Ryan Crouser. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: USA’s Ryan Crouser. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A total of 36 athletes will be participating in the men’s Shot Put during the World Athletics Championships 2023 to be help in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

Here are the top three contenders for the men’s shot put gold medal:

Ryan Crouser

The 30-year-old American is the current World champion, a double Olympic champion, a Diamond League winner, and a World Championships Silver medalist.

READ - Shot put record holder Ryan Crouser on what makes him the ultimate champion

Crouser, the current world number one, has broken the world record twice in his career, first in 2021 during the U.S. Olympic Trials when he threw 23.37, and second very recently in the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, bettering his own record by 23.56 in May.

Season-best: 23.56m at Los Angeles, USA in May 2023

Joe Kovacs

FILE PHOTO: USA’s Joe Kovacs.
FILE PHOTO: USA’s Joe Kovacs. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: USA’s Joe Kovacs. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The world number two 34-year-old American too has a rich resume coming into the event. Kovacs is a double world champion, two-time Olympic Games Silver medalist, a Diamond League winner, and two-time World Championships Silver medalist.

He threw his best - 23.23m - during Weltklasse in Zurich in September, 2022.

Season-best: 22.69m at Nashville, USA in April 2023

Tom Walsh

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Tom Walsh.
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Tom Walsh. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Tom Walsh. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Another athlete with an impressive resume, the 31-year-old who hails from New Zealand, Walsh has been a World champion, four-time Diamond League Final winner, two-time Olympic Games Bronze medalist, two-time Commonwealth Games winner among several other honours in his trophy cabinet.

His personal best throw came during the IAAF World Championships in Athletics in Doha in October 2019 where he threw 22.90, breaking the national as well as the continental record.

Season-best: 22.58m in London, Great Britain in July 2023

Apart from them, another athlete who will be a dark horse during the event will be Rajindra Campbell from Jamaica.

World Record: 23.56m (Ryan Crouser in Los Angeles in May 2023)
World Championships Record: 22.94m (Ryan Crouser in Eugene in July 2022)
Olympic Record: 23.30m (Ryan Crouser in Tokyo in August 2021)
World-leading performance in 2023: 23.56m (Ryan Crouser in USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix in May 2023)

Related stories

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships /

World Athletics /

Ryan Crouser /

Joe Kovacs /

Tom Walsh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s Shot Put
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: New Zealand vs UAE predicted playing XI, squads, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO: Neymar credits Cristiano Ronaldo for Saudi Pro League transformation
    Reuters
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 400m
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup needs to be Australia’s starting point, not the finish: Gustavsson
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s Shot Put
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 400m
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s pole vault
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra requests government help in clearing Kishore Jena’s Hungary visa for World Athletics Championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s pole vault
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s Shot Put
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: New Zealand vs UAE predicted playing XI, squads, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO: Neymar credits Cristiano Ronaldo for Saudi Pro League transformation
    Reuters
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 400m
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup needs to be Australia’s starting point, not the finish: Gustavsson
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment