World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s Shot Put

A total of 36 athletes will be participating in the men’s Shot Put during the World Athletics Championships 2023 to be help in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

Here are the top three contenders for the men’s shot put gold medal:

Ryan Crouser

The 30-year-old American is the current World champion, a double Olympic champion, a Diamond League winner, and a World Championships Silver medalist.

Crouser, the current world number one, has broken the world record twice in his career, first in 2021 during the U.S. Olympic Trials when he threw 23.37, and second very recently in the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, bettering his own record by 23.56 in May.

Season-best: 23.56m at Los Angeles, USA in May 2023

Joe Kovacs

FILE PHOTO: USA’s Joe Kovacs. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The world number two 34-year-old American too has a rich resume coming into the event. Kovacs is a double world champion, two-time Olympic Games Silver medalist, a Diamond League winner, and two-time World Championships Silver medalist.

He threw his best - 23.23m - during Weltklasse in Zurich in September, 2022.

Season-best: 22.69m at Nashville, USA in April 2023

Tom Walsh

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Tom Walsh. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Another athlete with an impressive resume, the 31-year-old who hails from New Zealand, Walsh has been a World champion, four-time Diamond League Final winner, two-time Olympic Games Bronze medalist, two-time Commonwealth Games winner among several other honours in his trophy cabinet.

His personal best throw came during the IAAF World Championships in Athletics in Doha in October 2019 where he threw 22.90, breaking the national as well as the continental record.

Season-best: 22.58m in London, Great Britain in July 2023

Apart from them, another athlete who will be a dark horse during the event will be Rajindra Campbell from Jamaica.