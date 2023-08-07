MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

i.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Selection policy “fair and transparent”, says BFI in reply filed in HC on boxers’ petition

The national federation added that the new selection criteria formulated in February, were “akin to the policy adopted by many leading boxing nations of the world”.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 22:38 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Amit Panghal in action.
FILE PHOTO: Amit Panghal in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Amit Panghal in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Boxing Federation of India on Monday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that its selection policy was totally “fair and transparent”, responding to a petition filed by three boxers, including Amit Panghal, over their non-selection for the upcoming Asian Games.

The national federation added that the new selection criteria formulated in February, were “akin to the policy adopted by many leading boxing nations of the world”.

“The selection process adopted by BFI is totally fair and transparent and is based upon the assessment of various parameters. Due to the various parameters laid down for the selection of the athlete there is zero chance of biasness,” the BFI said in its reply.

World Championships silver medallist Panghal, Rohit Mor and Commonwealth Games silver winner Sagar Ahlawat had moved the high court against the BFI after they were left out of the Indian squad for the Asian Games to be held from September 23 to October 8 in China.

Read | FIDE World Cup: Vidit, Harika and Nihal win tiebreak, join others in round four

They had petitioned against BFI’s evaluation process for the selection of the Hangzhou Asian Games squad.

The BFI said the new selection criteria were formulated and approved as per the 2011 Sports Code and they “proved its efficiency in the recently held World Championships”.

At this year’s World Championships, the women boxers won four gold while the male pugilists returned with a haul of three bronze medals.

The BFI further stated that the athletes were “given a comprehensive briefing regarding the selection/evaluation process by the High-Performance Unit which included High Performance Directors, Coaches and Sports Staff,” adding that “none of the athletes raised any challenge to the selection criteria being adopted.”

“Even the petitioners have participated in the selection criteria without raising any challenge to it and now they have challenged the selection criteria which is not permissible at this stage.”

Names of Indian boxers selected by BFI to represent India at the Asian Games have already been sent by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to the Organising Committee of Hangzhou Asian Games, the last date for which was July 15.

Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) have been selected ahead of Panghal, Mor and Ahlawat respectively.

Related stories

Related Topics

Boxing Federation of India /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Selection policy “fair and transparent”, says BFI in reply filed in HC on boxers’ petition
    PTI
  2. FIDE World Cup: Vidit, Harika and Nihal win tiebreak, join others in round four
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: India on top after matchday 4, Pakistan moves 4th after China win
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 : India wins 3-2, advances to semifinals; Malaysia, Pakistan win
    Team Sportstar
  5. India beat Korea 3-2 highlights, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India moves top of the table; match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Rohit banks on home support to win ODI World Cup after 12 years

PTI
(From front to back) Carson, Rosie and Charlie Surfs Up compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 5, 2023. - The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organizations. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Watch: Dogs of all shapes and sizes conquer the waves in World Dog Surfing Championships in California

AFP
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Selection policy “fair and transparent”, says BFI in reply filed in HC on boxers’ petition
    PTI
  2. Jake Paul wins unanimous decision against Nate Diaz
    AP
  3. Joshua fight cancelled after Whyte’s random dope test
    Reuters
  4. Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: All you need to know about fight, full cards, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Japanese boxing sensation Naoya Inoue reigns supreme
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Selection policy “fair and transparent”, says BFI in reply filed in HC on boxers’ petition
    PTI
  2. FIDE World Cup: Vidit, Harika and Nihal win tiebreak, join others in round four
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: India on top after matchday 4, Pakistan moves 4th after China win
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 : India wins 3-2, advances to semifinals; Malaysia, Pakistan win
    Team Sportstar
  5. India beat Korea 3-2 highlights, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India moves top of the table; match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment