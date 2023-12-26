MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Labuschagne leads fightback as Australia frustrates Pakistan on opening day

At stumps, Labuschagne was unbeaten on a glacial 44 off 120 balls, and Travis Head was batting on nine after nearly three hours of play was lost to rain.

Published : Dec 26, 2023 14:13 IST , Melbourne - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Pakistan’s Mir Hamza appeals unsuccessfully for a LBW decision against Marnus Labuschagne on Day one of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the MCG.
Pakistan's Mir Hamza appeals unsuccessfully for a LBW decision against Marnus Labuschagne on Day one of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the MCG.
infoIcon

Pakistan's Mir Hamza appeals unsuccessfully for a LBW decision against Marnus Labuschagne on Day one of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the MCG.

A stubborn Marnus Labuschagne weathered a storm to help steer Australia to 187/3 on a rain-disrupted opening day of the second Test in Melbourne on Tuesday against a probing and resilient Pakistan attack.

At stumps, Labuschagne was unbeaten on a glacial 44 off 120 balls, and Travis Head was batting on nine after nearly three hours of play was lost to rain.

Pakistan’s bowlers found plenty of movement in the overcast conditions and were rewarded with the wickets of David Warner (38), Usman Khawaja (42) and Steve Smith (26).

But a patient Labuschagne was immovable as the host look to seal the three-Test series after thumping the visitor by 360 runs in Perth.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bowl first on a pitch suited to the seamers. Spearheaded by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan bowled a good length and found early swing, with Warner dropped on two by Abdullah Shafique, who put down a regulation catch at second slip.

Warner, who made 164 in the first innings at Perth in his farewell Test series, was also fortunate to get away with an edge that sailed over the slips for a boundary on 17.

His luck ran out with a rash shot off part-time spinner Agha Salman in the final over before lunch, with Babar Azam holding a catch at slip off a thick outside edge.

Warner’s long-time opening partner Khawaja has been embroiled in a dispute with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over how he can bring attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He was denied a bid to display a sticker showing a black dove holding an olive branch on his bat and instead played with the names of his daughters on his shoes.

The 37-year-old hit a boundary off the second ball he faced and looked destined for a big score before speedster Hasan Ali, back in the team after being overlooked for Perth, drew an edge that Salman took well in the slips to leave Australia on 108/2.

With dark clouds overhead, the lights were turned on mid-afternoon with Labuschagne and Smith in survival mode as the bowlers turned the screws before the rain arrived.

The conditions eventually cleared and play resumed in front of a sparse crowd, with many of the 62,000 fans giving up and going home. Smith and Labuschagne continued to play defensively, with runs hard to come by.

Labuschagne finally relieved some pressure when Aamer Jamal was brought on, hitting his first boundary in 75 balls, with the grin on his face telling a story.

It was similarly slow going for Smith, who was given out leg before wicket on 19 after a big shout from Afridi, but a review showed the ball going high.

He was less fortunate against Jamal soon after. The umpire ignored an appeal from wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for a catch, but Pakistan reviewed, and it showed a faint edge, ending a 147-ball partnership.

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
