MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024 Updates: Kolkata aims to continue winning momentum against Delhi

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Get the IPL live score updates between DC and KKR from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Updated : Apr 03, 2024 17:31 IST

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals will be taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
Delhi Capitals will be taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
lightbox-info

Delhi Capitals will be taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage as Delhi Capitals takes on Kolkata Knight Riders at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

  • April 03, 2024 16:49
    IPL 2024: Debutant Mayank Yadav bowls fastest ball of tournament; full list of quickest deliveries this season

    IPL 2024: Debutant Mayank Yadav bowls fastest ball of tournament; full list of quickest deliveries this season

    Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav clocked the fastest ball of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season during a match against Punjab Kings on Saturday.

  • April 03, 2024 16:48
    DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals banking on home condition familiarity against Kolkata Knight Riders

    DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals banking on home condition familiarity against Kolkata Knight Riders

    The 20-run win versus Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is an indicator of where Delhi Capitals (DC) was, is, and can be. DC will be hoping for the same versus KKR at Vishakapatnam on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Delhi Capitals /

Kolkata Knight Riders

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa signs Real Kashmir’s captain Muhammad Hamad on a multi-year deal
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024 Updates: Kolkata aims to continue winning momentum against Delhi
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal score, ISL 10: KBFC v EBFC updates, Where to watch, Preview, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs KKR LIVE Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Will coin flip favour Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals or Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024: Full schedule of Indians in action, venue, time in IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024 Updates: Kolkata aims to continue winning momentum against Delhi
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs NZ T20I series: Michael Bracewell appointed New Zealand captain with top Kiwi stars missing due to IPL
    PTI
  3. Melbourne Cricket Academy and KheloMore come together for cricket education programme
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. BAN vs SL, 2nd Test Day 4: Sri Lanka poised to win second test and series in Bangladesh
    AP
  5. Erasmus on ICC World Cup 2019 Final: Wrongly adjudged Ross Taylor LBW, awarded six runs to England instead of five for last-over overthrow
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa signs Real Kashmir’s captain Muhammad Hamad on a multi-year deal
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024 Updates: Kolkata aims to continue winning momentum against Delhi
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal score, ISL 10: KBFC v EBFC updates, Where to watch, Preview, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs KKR LIVE Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Will coin flip favour Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals or Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024: Full schedule of Indians in action, venue, time in IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment