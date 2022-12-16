Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Jalaj, Vaisakh spin Kerala to remarkable win against Jharkhand

Kerala’s spin duo picked up nine wickets to wrap Jharkhand for 237 runs within 67 overs in the fourth innings.

Team Sportstar
16 December, 2022 19:16 IST
16 December, 2022 19:16 IST
Ishan Kishan opened the innings for Jharkhand in the fourth innings but was dismissed on 22.

Ishan Kishan opened the innings for Jharkhand in the fourth innings but was dismissed on 22. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kerala’s spin duo picked up nine wickets to wrap Jharkhand for 237 runs within 67 overs in the fourth innings.

Racing against time, Kerala pulled off a memorable victory in the Ranji Trophy here on Friday. Its bowlers had just 67 overs to take all the Jharkhand wickets and they did that with 5.2 overs remaining.

Also Read
Ranji Trophy: Bad light steals Tamil Nadu’s thunder in thrilling Day 4 finish against Hyderabad

The win was fashioned by the Kerala offspin duo of Jalaj Saxena and Vaiskah Chandran, who was making his First-Class debut. Vaisakh took five for 57, while Jalaj claimed four for 56 for a match haul of nine for 131.

Jharkhand was set a target of 322 for 67, as Kerala declared its second innings at 187 for seven, after resuming the final day on 60 for one. Opener Rohan Prem top-scored with 74 off 86 balls (4x4, 2x6). Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem took a second five-wicket haul in the match to finish with figures of 10 for 246.

Kerala’s challenge was accepted by Jharkhand, which sent Ishan Kishan to open the innings, but that didn’t work; he was out for 22. Before long, the host was forced to change its strategy after losing wickets frequently and had to try to bat out time.

Wicket-keeper Kumar Kushagra (92, 116b, 12x4, 1x6) and Manishi (23, 70b) seemed to take their side to safety, but Basil Thampi trapped the latter lbw to raise Kerala’s hopes for a victory yet again. The eighth-wicket partnership was worth 119.

Then Jalaj removed Kushagra and the end was nigh.

Kerala coach Tinu Yohannan said it was one of his team’s best wins in recent times. “We wanted to give them a target that was gettable for them as we knew that was our only chance to force a win,” he told Sportstar. “Both Vaisakh and Jalaj bowled beautifully and the spell from Thampi was crucial, too.”

Kerala vs Jharkhand - Scorecard
Kerala – 1st Innings: 475
Jharkhand -- 1st Innings: 340
Kerala – 2nd Innings: Rohan Prem c Siddiqui b Nadeem 74, Rohan Kunnummal b Nadeem 6, Shoun Roger c Utkarsh b Shukla 29, Sanju Samson b Shahbaz 15, Sachin Baby c Kushagra b Nadeem 13, Akshay Chandran st Kushagra b Manishi 15, Jalaj Saxena b Nadeem 23, Sijomon Joseph (not out) 9; Extras (b-1, lb-2) 3; Total (for seen wkts. decl. in 36 overs): 187
Fall of wicket: 1-12, 2-67, 3-90, 4-120, 5-151, 6-173, 7-187
Jharkhand bowling: Ashish 6-0-25-0, Nadeem 16-0-79-5, Manishi 6-0-31-1, Utkarsh 3-0-20-0, Shukla 5-0-29-1.
Jharkhand -- 2nd Innings: Ishan Kishan c Akshay b Vaisakh 22, Nazim Siddiqui b Vaiskah 17, Kumar Suraj c Shoun b Vaisakh 0, Virat Singh c Samson b Jalaj 32, Saurabh Tiwary c Samson b Vaisakh 37, Utkarsh Singh b Vaisakh 0, Kumar Kushagra b Jajal 92, Shahbaz Nadeem c Akshay b Jalaj 0, Manishi lbw b Thampi 23, Rahul Shukla (not out) 0, Ashish Kumar b Jalaj 0; Extras (b-4, lb-9, nb-1) 14; Total (in 61.2 overs): 237
Fall of wickets: 1-39, 2-39, 3-42, 4-102, 5-102, 6-112, 7-112. 8-231, 9-237
Kerala bowling: Thampi 8-0-48-1, Jalaj, 21.2-4-56-4, Vaisakh 17-1-57-5, Fanoos 5-0-14-0, Sijomon 6-0-17-0, Kunnummal 1-0-8-0, Akshay 3-0-24-0.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us