Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prithvi Shaw guides Mumbai to semifinals

Prithvi Shaw continues to plunder runs with vengeance in this edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.Discarded by National selectors, this young Mumbai skipper responded with his third unbeaten century in this year’s competition to send Ranji Trophy champion Saurashtra packing from the quarterfinals at the Air Force ground, Palam, on Tuesday.

Mumbai will take on defending champion Karnataka in Thursday’s semifinal.

Chasing a target of 285, Mumbai achieved its goal in the 42nd over with Shaw leading the way with a strokeful 185 after putting on 238 for the opening wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal (75, 10x4, 1x6). Shaw stayed focussed to take the team past the finish-line with former skipper Aditya Tare.

Last month, in the league phase in Jaipur, Shaw scored 105 not out against Delhi and 227 not out against Puducherry. Much like Karnataka’s opening pair of R. Samarth and Devdutt Padikkal

on Monday, the Mumbai openers, too, played decisive roles in setting up their team’s resounding victory.

Shaw plundered 21 boundaries and seven sixes off just 123 deliveries. Skipper Jaydev Unadkat, the lone successful bowler, employed nine bowling options but failed to budge Shaw.

Earlier, Samarth Vyas (90 not out, 71b, 7x4, 4x6) and Chirag Jani (53 not out, 38b, 5x4, 1x6) propped up Saurashtra following their unbroken 129-run sixth-wicket stand. However, Shaw’s onslaught undid the duo’s hard work.