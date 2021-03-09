Cricket Domestic Domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prithvi Shaw guides Mumbai to semifinals Prithvi Shaw plunders unbeaten 185 as Mumbai dumps Saurashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals, to meet Karnataka in semifinals. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 09 March, 2021 21:15 IST Prithvi Shaw continues to plunder runs with vengeance in this edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (File picture) - SUDHAKARA JAIN Rakesh Rao New Delhi 09 March, 2021 21:15 IST Prithvi Shaw continues to plunder runs with vengeance in this edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.Discarded by National selectors, this young Mumbai skipper responded with his third unbeaten century in this year’s competition to send Ranji Trophy champion Saurashtra packing from the quarterfinals at the Air Force ground, Palam, on Tuesday.Mumbai will take on defending champion Karnataka in Thursday’s semifinal. Chasing a target of 285, Mumbai achieved its goal in the 42nd over with Shaw leading the way with a strokeful 185 after putting on 238 for the opening wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal (75, 10x4, 1x6). Shaw stayed focussed to take the team past the finish-line with former skipper Aditya Tare. AS IT HAPPENEDLast month, in the league phase in Jaipur, Shaw scored 105 not out against Delhi and 227 not out against Puducherry. Much like Karnataka’s opening pair of R. Samarth and Devdutt Padikkalon Monday, the Mumbai openers, too, played decisive roles in setting up their team’s resounding victory.Shaw plundered 21 boundaries and seven sixes off just 123 deliveries. Skipper Jaydev Unadkat, the lone successful bowler, employed nine bowling options but failed to budge Shaw. Earlier, Samarth Vyas (90 not out, 71b, 7x4, 4x6) and Chirag Jani (53 not out, 38b, 5x4, 1x6) propped up Saurashtra following their unbroken 129-run sixth-wicket stand. However, Shaw’s onslaught undid the duo’s hard work.The scoresSaurashtra 284/5 in 50 overs (Samarth Vyas 90, Chirag Jani 53 n.o., Vishvarajsinh Jadeja 53) lost to Mumbai 285/1 in 41.5 overs (Prithvi Shaw 185 n.o., Yashasvi Jaiswal 75).Uttar Pradesh 280/7 in 50 overs (Upendra Yadav 112, Karan Sharma 83, Sameer Chaudhary 43 not out) beat Delhi 234 in 48.1 overs (Lalit Yadav 61, Anuj Rawat 47).Semifinals: March 11: Mumbai vs Karnataka; Uttar Pradesh vs Gujarat. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.