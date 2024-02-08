MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Leading wicket taker, Pondicherry’s Gaurav Yadav ‘never gets tired of long spells’ says teammate Karthick

Gaurav Yadav has been the season’s leading wicket-taker so far, with 39 wickets from nine innings at an average of 11.92. He has had five five-wicket hauls, and been economical (2.55).

Published : Feb 08, 2024 17:31 IST , PUDUCHERRY - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Pondicherry team members after victory over Delhi in the Ranji Trophy
Pondicherry team members after victory over Delhi in the Ranji Trophy | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Pondicherry team members after victory over Delhi in the Ranji Trophy | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu

Pacer Gaurav Yadav has been a revelation for Pondicherry in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

He was instrumental in his team’s away wins versus Delhi and Uttarakhand, with three five-wicket hauls (7/49 vs. Delhi, 6/40 and 7/53 vs. Uttarakhand) from the two matches. The win against Delhi was only Pondicherry’s second win in the elite group in the competition history!

He’s been the season’s leading wicket-taker so far, with 39 wickets from nine innings at an average of 11.92. He has had five five-wicket hauls, and been economical (2.55) too!

Asked for the most striking quality in the 32-year-old pacer, Pondicherry’s senior campaigner Arun Karthick on Thursday said: “As a player who’s been playing alongside him, I think he never gets tired. He always wants to bowl long spells.

“For a fast bowler, to do that game after game, I think that is a tremendous attitude to carry. Not many people can do that both in cold weather (in Delhi and Uttarakhand) and in this Pondicherry weather (hot). I think he’s one guy who’ll give his heart out for the team. Not many bowlers can bowl eight-over spells. He does that.”

This is Gaurav’s first season with Pondicherry. Until this season, he’d been playing for Madhya Pradesh.

“For him, it’s been a great season, since he had come out of Madhya Pradesh to represent Pondicherry and there was a kind of pressure for him to perform.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka’s thrilling win over Railways turns back clock for Dodda Ganesh and Mansur Ali Khan

“He’s responded really well. We all know how good a bowler Gaurav is across formats. I think the way he’s bowling right now is tremendous. So, easily the best bowler (in the tournament). That’s why I think he’s got the numbers, which also tells the story,” said Karthick.

Related stories

Related Topics

PUDUCHERRY /

Ranji Trophy /

Gaurav Yadav /

Pondicherry

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Leading wicket taker, Pondicherry’s Gaurav Yadav ‘never gets tired of long spells’ says teammate Karthick
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. AUS vs PAK Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Straker takes six wickets, Pakistan 179 all out vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: Alpine’s Ocon says he still has strong links with Mercedes
    Reuters
  4. Age-group wrestling nationals rescheduled for February 28 to March 5 in Patiala
    PTI
  5. Nualphan Lamsam becomes first woman to lead Thai football
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Leading wicket taker, Pondicherry’s Gaurav Yadav ‘never gets tired of long spells’ says teammate Karthick
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024: Pondicherry aims to secure third win, hosts Jammu and Kashmir
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. AUS vs PAK Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Straker takes six wickets, Pakistan 179 all out vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Daryl Mitchell to miss second Test against South Africa to prepare for Australia series
    AFP
  5. COVID hits Australia skipper Marsh before T20 series
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Leading wicket taker, Pondicherry’s Gaurav Yadav ‘never gets tired of long spells’ says teammate Karthick
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. AUS vs PAK Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Straker takes six wickets, Pakistan 179 all out vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: Alpine’s Ocon says he still has strong links with Mercedes
    Reuters
  4. Age-group wrestling nationals rescheduled for February 28 to March 5 in Patiala
    PTI
  5. Nualphan Lamsam becomes first woman to lead Thai football
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment