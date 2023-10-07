South Africa vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODI World Cup; stats, most runs, wickets

South Africa and Sri Lanka will play their World Cup campaign opener at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Saturday.
The sides have faced each other six times in the World Cups before 2023, and South Africa has a better record.
LIVE: SOUTH AFRICA VS SRI LANKA LIVE SCORE
SA vs SL HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN ODI WORLD CUPS
Played: 6
South Africa: 4
Sri Lanka: 1
Tied: 1
FULL LIST OF SA vs SL RESULTS IN ODI WORLD CUPS
1992: Sri Lanka won by 3 wickets
1999: South Africa won by 90 runs
2003: Match tied (DLS)
2007: South Africa won by 1 wicket
2015: South Africa won by 9 wickets
2019: South Africa won by 9 wickets
MOST RUNS IN SA VS SL ODIS IN WORLD CUPS
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Average
|Best
|Marvan Atapattu (SL)
|2
|124
|89.92
|62.50
|124
|Faf du Plessis (SA)
|2
|117
|87.31
|-
|96*
MOST WICKETS IN SA VS SL ODIS IN WORLD CUPS
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Economy
|Average
|Best
|Muttiah Muralidharan (SL)
|3
|7
|3.79
|15.71
|3/25
|Jacques Kallis (SA)
|3
|6
|3.79
|15.16
|3/26
