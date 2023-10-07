South Africa vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODI World Cup; stats, most runs, wickets

South Africa and Sri Lanka will play their World Cup campaign opener at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Saturday.

The sides have faced each other six times in the World Cups before 2023, and South Africa has a better record.

LIVE: SOUTH AFRICA VS SRI LANKA LIVE SCORE

SA vs SL HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN ODI WORLD CUPS Played: 6 South Africa: 4 Sri Lanka: 1 Tied: 1

FULL LIST OF SA vs SL RESULTS IN ODI WORLD CUPS 1992: Sri Lanka won by 3 wickets 1999: South Africa won by 90 runs 2003: Match tied (DLS) 2007: South Africa won by 1 wicket 2015: South Africa won by 9 wickets 2019: South Africa won by 9 wickets

MOST RUNS IN SA VS SL ODIS IN WORLD CUPS

Player Matches Runs Strike Rate Average Best Marvan Atapattu (SL) 2 124 89.92 62.50 124 Faf du Plessis (SA) 2 117 87.31 - 96*

MOST WICKETS IN SA VS SL ODIS IN WORLD CUPS