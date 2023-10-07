MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

South Africa vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODI World Cup; stats, most runs, wickets

SA vs SL: Here is the full history of results between South Africa and Sri Lanka in ODI World Cups before their 2023 match in New Delhi.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 11:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka during a warm up match in Guwahati.
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka during a warm up match in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka during a warm up match in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

South Africa and Sri Lanka will play their World Cup campaign opener at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Saturday.

The sides have faced each other six times in the World Cups before 2023, and South Africa has a better record.

LIVE: SOUTH AFRICA VS SRI LANKA LIVE SCORE

SA vs SL HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN ODI WORLD CUPS
Played: 6
South Africa: 4
Sri Lanka: 1
Tied: 1
FULL LIST OF SA vs SL RESULTS IN ODI WORLD CUPS
1992: Sri Lanka won by 3 wickets
1999: South Africa won by 90 runs
2003: Match tied (DLS)
2007: South Africa won by 1 wicket
2015: South Africa won by 9 wickets
2019: South Africa won by 9 wickets

MOST RUNS IN SA VS SL ODIS IN WORLD CUPS

Player Matches Runs Strike Rate Average Best
Marvan Atapattu (SL) 2 124 89.92 62.50 124
Faf du Plessis (SA) 2 117 87.31 - 96*

MOST WICKETS IN SA VS SL ODIS IN WORLD CUPS

Player Matches Runs Economy Average Best
Muttiah Muralidharan (SL) 3 7 3.79 15.71 3/25
Jacques Kallis (SA) 3 6 3.79 15.16 3/26

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

South Africa /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SA vs SL in Delhi; Toss, Playing XI, live streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch SA vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Africa vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODI World Cup; stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. South Africa vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: SA vs SL predicted XI, squads, top fantasy picks
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: AFG 126/6 (29) Taskin gets Nabi as AFG collapses
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SA vs SL in Delhi; Toss, Playing XI, live streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODI World Cup; stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: SA vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs; South Africa vs Sri Lanka stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs AFG LIVE Toss Update, ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh wins toss, elects to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  5. South Africa vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: SA vs SL predicted XI, squads, top fantasy picks
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SA vs SL in Delhi; Toss, Playing XI, live streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch SA vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Africa vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODI World Cup; stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. South Africa vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: SA vs SL predicted XI, squads, top fantasy picks
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: AFG 126/6 (29) Taskin gets Nabi as AFG collapses
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment