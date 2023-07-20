Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 1: Jaiswal, Rohit eye steady start

Preview

Ajinkya Rahane will be aiming to pile on the runs and lead India to a series sweep against a feeble West Indies when the second and final Test begins here on Thursday.

The game will mark the 100th Test between the two teams and though India skipper Rohit Sharma said it will be a big occasion, his team will be expected to dominate the West Indies like it did in the series opener in Dominica.

After the game at the Queen’s Park Oval, India plays its next Test only on the tour of South Africa in December-January, leaving the likes of Rahane one more opportunity to make it extremely hard for selectors to overlook him for the away series against the Proteas.