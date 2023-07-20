Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 1: Jaiswal, Rohit eye steady start

- July 20, 2023 19:42IND 6/0 in 2 overs
Alzarri Joseph starts with the outside-off line ball, Rohit leaves it. A big front foot no ball from Joseph. Joseph to Rohit, sharp outswinger, left again by Rohit. Rohit drives the low full-toss over covers for a single before Jaiswal plays out the rest of the over.
- July 20, 2023 19:36IND 4/0 in 1 over
Roach to Jaiswal, gets off the mark on first ball with three runs. Roach starts with a short length outside off as Jaiswal gets enough time to cut in front of the square. Rohit gets a single off the pads. Two runs from the first over.
- July 20, 2023 19:33Live action
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal come in the middle as Kemar Roach operates with the new ball.
- July 20, 2023 19:26National Anthem Time!
The Pre-match proceedings are going on as both teams are lined up for the national anthem.
- July 20, 2023 19:19IND vs WI head-to-head
IND vs WI head-to-head in Tests
- Total matches played - 99
- West Indies wins - 30
- India wins - 23
- Drawn - 46
- July 20, 2023 19:13IND vs WI 100th Test!
- July 20, 2023 19:10Playing XI
West Indies
Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel
India
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj
- July 20, 2023 19:06500th International Match for the big man!
- July 20, 2023 19:04Toss Update | WI wins toss, to bowl first
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite wins the toss and elects to bowl first.
- July 20, 2023 19:02Mukesh Kumar makes India debut
Mukesh Kumar is making his Test debut as he will be the 308th India international.
- July 20, 2023 18:55The Indian captain speaks before the 100th Test!
- July 20, 2023 18:52IND vs WI Predicted Playing XI
India
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini/Mukesh Kumar
West Indies
Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel
- July 20, 2023 18:46OTD in Indian cricket
- July 20, 2023 18:44MILESTONE | 100th Test between India and West Indies
This is the 100th Test between two powerhouses of global cricket, India and West Indies.
- July 20, 2023 18:34Squads
India
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar
West indies
Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach
- July 20, 2023 18:19Preview
Ajinkya Rahane will be aiming to pile on the runs and lead India to a series sweep against a feeble West Indies when the second and final Test begins here on Thursday.
The game will mark the 100th Test between the two teams and though India skipper Rohit Sharma said it will be a big occasion, his team will be expected to dominate the West Indies like it did in the series opener in Dominica.
After the game at the Queen’s Park Oval, India plays its next Test only on the tour of South Africa in December-January, leaving the likes of Rahane one more opportunity to make it extremely hard for selectors to overlook him for the away series against the Proteas.READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE
- July 20, 2023 18:10Welcome
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action.
