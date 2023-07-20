MagazineBuy Print

GetImageContent.jpg

Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 1: Jaiswal, Rohit eye steady start

IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Catch the live action from day 1 of the second Test between India and West Indies being played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad.

Updated : Jul 20, 2023 19:42 IST

Team Sportstar
India leads the two-match Test series with an innings and 41-run win over West Indies in the first Test in Dominica.
India leads the two-match Test series with an innings and 41-run win over West Indies in the first Test in Dominica. | Photo Credit: AFP
India leads the two-match Test series with an innings and 41-run win over West Indies in the first Test in Dominica. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of day 1 of the second Test between India and West Indies being played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad.

  • July 20, 2023 19:42
    IND 6/0 in 2 overs

    Alzarri Joseph starts with the outside-off line ball, Rohit leaves it. A big front foot no ball from Joseph. Joseph to Rohit, sharp outswinger, left again by Rohit. Rohit drives the low full-toss over covers for a single before Jaiswal plays out the rest of the over.

  • July 20, 2023 19:36
    IND 4/0 in 1 over

    Roach to Jaiswal, gets off the mark on first ball with three runs. Roach starts with a short length outside off as Jaiswal gets enough time to cut in front of the square. Rohit gets a single off the pads. Two runs from the first over.

  • July 20, 2023 19:33
    Live action

    Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal come in the middle as Kemar Roach operates with the new ball.

  • July 20, 2023 19:28
    India gets its 308th Test player

    IND vs WI: Mukesh Kumar handed debut after Shardul Thakur injury

    Right-hand fast bowler Mukesh Kumar was handed his international debut for India against West Indies after all-rounder Shardul Thakur was ruled out due to an injury.

  • July 20, 2023 19:26
    National Anthem Time!

    The Pre-match proceedings are going on as both teams are lined up for the national anthem.

  • July 20, 2023 19:19
    IND vs WI head-to-head

    IND vs WI head-to-head in Tests

    - Total matches played - 99
    - West Indies wins - 30
    - India wins - 23
    - Drawn - 46

  • July 20, 2023 19:13
    IND vs WI 100th Test!

    India vs West Indies 100th Test: Ninth instance of two teams playing century of Tests against each other

    India and West Indies will square off in Test cricket for the 100th time, when the two sides take on each other at Port of Spain in the second and final match on Thursday.

  • July 20, 2023 19:10
    Playing XI

    West Indies

    Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

    India

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

  • July 20, 2023 19:06
    500th International Match for the big man!

    Virat Kohli becomes 10th cricketer to make 500 international appearance

    Indian cricketing stalwart Virat Kohli became only the 10th cricketer to make 500 international appearances during his side’s second and final Test match against West Indies on Thursday.

  • July 20, 2023 19:04
    Toss Update | WI wins toss, to bowl first

    West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite wins the toss and elects to bowl first.

  • July 20, 2023 19:02
    Mukesh Kumar makes India debut

    Mukesh Kumar is making his Test debut as he will be the 308th India international.

  • July 20, 2023 18:55
    The Indian captain speaks before the 100th Test!
  • July 20, 2023 18:52
    IND vs WI Predicted Playing XI

    India

    Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini/Mukesh Kumar

    West Indies

    Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

  • July 20, 2023 18:46
    OTD in Indian cricket
  • July 20, 2023 18:44
    MILESTONE | 100th Test between India and West Indies

    This is the 100th Test between two powerhouses of global cricket, India and West Indies.

  • July 20, 2023 18:34
    Squads

    India

    Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar

    West indies

    Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach

  • July 20, 2023 18:31
    IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy team

    Wicketkeepers:

    Ishan Kishan

    Batters:

    Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kraigg Brathwaite, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Alick Athanaze

    All-rounder:

    Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Rakheem Cornwall

    Bowlers:

    Kemar Roach, Mohammed Siraj

    Team Composition: IND 7:4 WI Credits Left: 11

  • July 20, 2023 18:19
    Preview

    Ajinkya Rahane will be aiming to pile on the runs and lead India to a series sweep against a feeble West Indies when the second and final Test begins here on Thursday.

    The game will mark the 100th Test between the two teams and though India skipper Rohit Sharma said it will be a big occasion, his team will be expected to dominate the West Indies like it did in the series opener in Dominica.

    After the game at the Queen’s Park Oval, India plays its next Test only on the tour of South Africa in December-January, leaving the likes of Rahane one more opportunity to make it extremely hard for selectors to overlook him for the away series against the Proteas.

    READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE
  • July 20, 2023 18:10
    Welcome

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action.

