India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: IND-W vs AUS-W squads, playing XI, fantasy picks

Australia edged India by three runs in the second ODI in Mumbai on Saturday despite the heroics of Richa Ghosh, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Despite being in a healthy position midway through the run-chase, India lost a flurry of wickets at the death to fall agonisingly short.

In the final ODI, India will look to prevent a clean sweep when the two teams meet at the same venue.

Predicted 11s

IND: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur

AUS: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

IND-W vs AUS-W D11 PREDICTION Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh, Alyssa Healy Batters: Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield All-rounders: Tahila McGrath, Pooja Vastrakar, Annabel Sutherland Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur Team composition: IND 5- 6 AUS | Credits Left: 9.5

SQUADS

India Women: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Shreyanka Patil, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shafali Verma, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap

Australia Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Heather Graham