IPL auction: Five cricketers who could hit the jackpot on December 19

As the IPL franchisees get into mock auction mode, Sportstar lists five cricketers who are set to fetch the big bucks come December 19.

Glenn Maxwell

Base price: ₹2 crore

The maverick Australian has been the talk of cricket globe of late. Not for his exploits on the field but for admitting his “mental health” issues and pulling out midway through Australia’s international assignment in October. Having made himself available for the IPL auction after skipping it the last year to prepare for the World Cup, Maxwell would surely attract the most eyeballs from the franchisees. And with at least four franchisees having expressed clear interest in him informally, the Mad Max could well emerge as the highest earner of the day.

Pat Cummins

Base price: ₹2 crore

He was one of Mumbai Indians’ big signings for the 2018 IPL but broke down just ahead of the tournament. Then came 2019 and just like a majority of Australia’s World Cup and Ashes regulars, he skipped the T20 extravaganza. As he makes his IPL return, having grown his skill-set and stature, the Australian pacer is sure to fetch the big bucks, with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders all in need of at least one quality overseas pacer.

Robin Uthappa

Base price: ₹1.5 crore

When he last featured in the IPL auction, he was in and out of India’s squad, was a Karnataka mainstay on the domestic circuit and Kolkata Knight Riders had been nowhere close to being title contender in IPL. So much has changed since 2011. As he re-enters the auction after being released by KKR on the back of diminishing returns over the last few seasons, Uthappa — now a professional with Kerala and a television expert — will still be a handful, at least for teams like Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals, who are in need of a solid Indian at the top of the order.

Ishan Porel

Base price: ₹20 lakh

Ever since uncapped Indian cricketers were included in the IPL auction in 2014, every season has thrown relatively unknown crorepatis on auction day. The Bengal pacer is set to join the list next week. Porel came into limelight with his impressive performances during India U-19s’ triumphant campaign in 2018 and has proven his mettle at the senior level with excellent performance during domestic white-ball season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Base price: ₹20 lakh

He may not be the captain but the left-handed opening batsman is set lead India U-19s’ batting unit in South Africa next month. And even before leaving India’s shores, the Mumbai batsman is set to land a hefty pay packet next week. After all, the lanky batsman in October became the youngest batsman to score a double hundred in List-A cricket, smashing a double against a formidable Jharkhand attack during a dream Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign.

Jaiswal is already being touted as the next big thing after Prithvi Shaw from Mumbai’s stable of batsmen and the franchisees are set to save the big bucks till his name comes up around two hours into the auction.