RR vs RCB Playing 11, Today's Match Players List, IPL 2020 Match 15 Live Updates: Kohli's Bangalore faces Smith's Rajasthan

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) enters the field against Rajasthan Royals (RR) full of confidence. The good start to the campaign, a welcome change from the early stutters suffered in earlier editions, even prompted RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to state that there is "special, different feeling" among players. Here are the Predicted XI for both teams.Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI1. Aaron Finch (Overseas)2. Devdutt Padikkal3. Virat Kohli (C)4. A. B. de Villiers (Overseas/Wk)5. Shivam Dube6. Moeen Ali (Overseas)7. Chris Morris (Overseas)8. Washington Sundar9. Yuzvendra Chahal10. Umesh Yadav11. Navdeep Saini IPL 2020 RCB vs RR preview: Confident Bangalore ready for Royals test Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI1. Yashasvi Jaiswal2. Jos Buttler (Overseas)3. Sanju Samson (Wk)4. Steve Smith (C/Overseas)5. Tom Curran (Overseas)6. Robin Uthappa7. Riyan Parag8. Shreyas Gopal9. Jofra Archer (Overseas)10. Kartik Tyagi11. Jaydev UnadkatSquadsRajasthan Royals: Steven Smith, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, OshaneThomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron.RCB: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande.