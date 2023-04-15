IPL 2023: Royals keen to avenge final loss ahead of clash against Gujarat Titans

It is a repeat of last year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) final.

It’s the return of Rajasthan Royals to a city that has been its makeshift home earlier. And it’s Rahul Tewatia’s, the Gujarat Titans’ ace finisher’s, face-off against his former team.

No wonder then that Sunday night’s clash between Gujarat Titans and the Royals will be a high-voltage affair.

Before playing the last two games of IPL 2022 here, the Royals had used the Motera stadium - before its renovation and rechristening - as one of its home grounds in 2010, 2014 and 2015. As a result, it will be a sort of homecoming for the boys in pink.

As a result, despite the last year’s three encounters - including both the Qualifiers - going in the Titans’ favour, both camps shared positive vibes while training simultaneously at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday evening.

Despite being involved in a jovial mood, the Royals will be desperate to avenge the loss in the final - at the same venue - last year and record its first win against Hardik Pandya and Co.

The onus will be on the top-order, with in-form batters Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal to set the foundation.

The home crowd, however, will be gunning for Tewatia - who, earlier in the week showcased his finishing abilities - to mete out the same treatment to his former team, where he actually emerged as a reliable finisher during IPL 2020.