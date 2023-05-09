Ishan Kishan smashes 102-m six for MI vs RCB - updated longest IPL 2023 sixes list

Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians smashed a 102-metre six against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede tadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Chasing a hefty 200-run total, Kishan got off to a fiery start before flicking RCB seamer Josh Hazlewood for a massive six over deep mid-wicket to propel MI’s brisk start in the PowerPlay. The left-hander fell on 42 off 21 balls, with four sixes and as many fours to his tally.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has hit the longest six of the season so far, a 115-metre maximum against Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru.

Here are the longest sixes of IPL 2023 so far: