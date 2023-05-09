IPL News

Ishan Kishan smashes 102-m six for MI vs RCB - updated longest IPL 2023 sixes list

MI vs RCB: Chasing a hefty 200-run total, Kishan got off to a fiery start before flicking Josh Hazlewood for a massive six over deep mid-wicket in the PowerPlay.

Team Sportstar
09 May, 2023 22:03 IST
Ishan Kishan in action.

Ishan Kishan in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians smashed a 102-metre six against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede tadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Chasing a hefty 200-run total, Kishan got off to a fiery start before flicking RCB seamer Josh Hazlewood for a massive six over deep mid-wicket to propel MI’s brisk start in the PowerPlay. The left-hander fell on 42 off 21 balls, with four sixes and as many fours to his tally.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has hit the longest six of the season so far, a 115-metre maximum against Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru.

Here are the longest sixes of IPL 2023 so far:

BatterDistance (in metres) OpponentGround
Faf du Plessis (RCB)115 Lucknow Super GiantsM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Tim David (MI)114Punjab KingsWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Jos Buttler (RR)112Lucknow Super GiantsSawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Shivam Dube (CSK)111Royal Challengers BangaloreM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Andre Russell (KKR)109DelhI CapitalsArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Ishan Kishan (MI)102Royal Challengers BangaloreWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Shivam Dube (CSK)102Lucknow Super GiantsM.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Rinku Singh (KKR)101Royal Challengers BangaloreEden Gardens, Kolkata
Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)101Gujarat TitansNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR)101Punjab Kings IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Nehal Wadhera (MI)101Royal Challengers BangaloreM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Liam Livingstone (PBKS)101Mumbai IndiansWankhede Stadium, Mumbai

