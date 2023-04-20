PBKS vs RCB head-to-head in IPL: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore stats, most runs, wickets

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off in an IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. Punjab has a favourable head-to-head record against Bangalore in the IPL.
PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2023: Toss at 3:00 PM, Playing XI, Dream11 Prediction
Punjab Kings hasn’t been able to dominate Royal Challengers Bangalore at home as both teams have three wins each from the six matches played between them in Mohali.
Kings haven’t really been able to make Mohali their fortress as they have a win percentage of just over 50 at the venue. In 2023, they have one win and one defeat from the two games played in Mohali so far.
MOST RUNS IN PBKS VS RCB MATCHES IN IPL
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Chris Gayle (RCB, PBKS)
|17
|873
|54.56
|169.18
|117
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|29
|802
|30.84
|127.91
|113
|AB de Villiers (RCB)
|22
|718
|47.86
|159.91
|89*
MOST WICKETS IN PBKS VS RCB MATCHES IN IPL
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)
|16
|25
|7.88
|17.08
|4/25
|Sandeep Sharma (PBKS)
|10
|16
|8.33
|18.75
|3/15
|Piyush Chawla (PBKS)
|12
|15
|7.06
|20.73
|4/17