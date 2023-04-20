PBKS vs RCB head-to-head in IPL: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore stats, most runs, wickets

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off in an IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. Punjab has a favourable head-to-head record against Bangalore in the IPL.

PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2023: Toss at 3:00 PM, Playing XI, Dream11 Prediction

PBKS VS RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 30 Punjab Kings won: 17 Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 13 Last result: Punjab Kings won by 54 runs (Brabourne; 2022) Last five results: PBKS won - 4; RCB won - 1

Punjab Kings hasn’t been able to dominate Royal Challengers Bangalore at home as both teams have three wins each from the six matches played between them in Mohali.

PBKS VS RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN MOHALI Matches played: 6 Punjab Kings won: 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 3 Last result: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by eight wickets (2019) Last five results: PBKS won - 2; RCB won - 3

Kings haven’t really been able to make Mohali their fortress as they have a win percentage of just over 50 at the venue. In 2023, they have one win and one defeat from the two games played in Mohali so far.

PUNJAB KINGS OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT MOHALI Matches played: 58 Won: 31 Lost: 27 Win%: 53.44 Last result: Lost to Gujarat Titans by six wickets (2023) Last five results: Won - 3; Lost - 2 Longest winning streak: 7 matches (May 2017-April 2019) Longest losing streak: 4 matches (April-May 2012)

MOST RUNS IN PBKS VS RCB MATCHES IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Chris Gayle (RCB, PBKS) 17 873 54.56 169.18 117 Virat Kohli (RCB) 29 802 30.84 127.91 113 AB de Villiers (RCB) 22 718 47.86 159.91 89*

MOST WICKETS IN PBKS VS RCB MATCHES IN IPL