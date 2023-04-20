IPL News

PBKS vs RCB head-to-head in IPL: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore stats, most runs, wickets

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and records you need to know ahead of the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in Mohali on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 20 April, 2023 13:28 IST
Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore in action.

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off in an IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. Punjab has a favourable head-to-head record against Bangalore in the IPL.

PBKS VS RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 30
Punjab Kings won: 17
Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 13
Last result: Punjab Kings won by 54 runs (Brabourne; 2022)
Last five results: PBKS won - 4; RCB won - 1

Punjab Kings hasn’t been able to dominate Royal Challengers Bangalore at home as both teams have three wins each from the six matches played between them in Mohali.

PBKS VS RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN MOHALI
Matches played: 6
Punjab Kings won: 3
Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 3
Last result: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by eight wickets (2019)
Last five results: PBKS won - 2; RCB won - 3

Kings haven’t really been able to make Mohali their fortress as they have a win percentage of just over 50 at the venue. In 2023, they have one win and one defeat from the two games played in Mohali so far.

PUNJAB KINGS OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT MOHALI
Matches played: 58
Won: 31
Lost: 27
Win%: 53.44
Last result: Lost to Gujarat Titans by six wickets (2023)
Last five results: Won - 3; Lost - 2
Longest winning streak: 7 matches (May 2017-April 2019)
Longest losing streak: 4 matches (April-May 2012)

MOST RUNS IN PBKS VS RCB MATCHES IN IPL

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike Rate Highest Score
Chris Gayle (RCB, PBKS)1787354.56169.18117
Virat Kohli (RCB)2980230.84127.91113
AB de Villiers (RCB)2271847.86159.9189*

MOST WICKETS IN PBKS VS RCB MATCHES IN IPL

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBBI
Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)16257.8817.084/25
Sandeep Sharma (PBKS)10168.3318.753/15
Piyush Chawla (PBKS)12157.0620.734/17

