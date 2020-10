RCB vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Toss Live Updates: Will coin flip favour Virat Kohli or KL Rahul

In the 2020 IPL, teams tend to bat first after winning the toss. But at times, pitch and conditions also influence a captain's decision. In case of Thursday's match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kings XI Punjab, evening dew too could play a role.

Here's a breakdown of how the two teams fared at the toss in IPL 2019.

KINGS XI PUNJAB - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - 2019

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 6 LOST: 8

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 3 MATCHES LOST: 3

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 3 MATCHES LOST: 5

READ | Virat Kohli: 'Captains should have option of reviewing wide ball or waist-high full-toss'

MATCH RESULTS:

RR V KXIP - RR WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - KXIP WON BY 14 RUNS

KKR V KXIP - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 28 RUNS

KXIP V MI - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY 8 WICKETS

KXIP V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - KXIP WON BY 14 RUNS

CSK V KXIP - CSK WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 22 RUNS

KXIP V SRH - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY 6 WICKETS

MI V KXIP - MI WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - MI WON BY 3 WICKETS

KXIP V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 8 WICKETS

KXIP V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - KXIP WON BY 12 RUNS

DC V KXIP - DC WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - DC WON BY 5 WICKETS

RCB V KXIP - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 17 RUNS

SRH V KXIP - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 45 RUNS

KXIP V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - KKR WON BY 7 WICKETS

KXIP V CSK - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY 6 WICKETS

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Dhoni, Pooran, Samson in monster sixes club

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - 2019

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 4 LOST: 9 NO RESULT: 1

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 2 MATCHES LOST: 2

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 3 MATCHES LOST: 6

MATCH RESULTS:

CSK V RCB - CSK WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - CSK WON BY 7 WICKETS

RCB V MI - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 6 RUNS

SRH V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 118 RUNS

RR V RCB - RR WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 7 WICKETS

RCB V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - KKR WON BY 5 WICKETS

RCB V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - DC WON BY 4 WICKETS

KXIP V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 8 WICKETS

MI V RCB - MI WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - MI WON BY 5 WICKETS

KKR V RCB - KKR WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 10 RUNS

RCB V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 1 RUN

RCB V KXIP - KXIP WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON 17 RUNS

DC V RCB - DC WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO FIELD - DC WON BY 16 RUNS

RCB V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - NO RESULT

RCB V SRH - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 4 WICKETS

You can follow live updates from the IPL 2020 match between RCB and KXIP on Sportstar's match-day blog.