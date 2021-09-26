RCB vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2021 live: Rohit's Mumbai eyes comeback vs Kohli's Bangalore in Dubai; Playing XIs, Toss soon

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's coverage of IPL 2021 Match 39 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians from Dubai.



5:40PM: RCB vs MI H2H in brief



Span: 2008-2021 Matches: 30 RCB:11, MI:19 HS (RCB) vs MI: 235 LS (RCB) vs MI: 108 HS (MI) vs RCB: 213 LS (MI) vs RCB: 115



MATCH PREVIEW

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI), both yet to record a win in the second leg of the IPL, clash at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.



The teams will seek to find a quick fix to their batting woes. RCB stuttered to 156/6 in a loss to Chennai Super Kings on Friday, just a few days after being bowled out for 92 by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).



MI has not fared much better, recording sub-par totals of 155/6 and 136/8 in its previous two outings. Skipper Rohit Sharma will be tempted to bring in explosive all-rounder Hardik Pandya, provided he is declared fit.

The team is not short on firepower, with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya in its ranks. A few big knocks from the star-studded line-up is sure to bring MI back to winning ways.







RCB will have similarly high expectations from its experienced duo, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell. Both batsmen have failed in this second leg, leading to the side’s struggle in the middle overs.



Captain Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal got fifties in the CSK outing, but the openers were unable to step on the gas after getting settled in.



RCB and MI, with five and four wins respectively in nine matches, need a good result here to build some momentum in the playoff race.

Stars of the fixture (overall)

Rank Best Batsmen Teams Runs Scored 1. Virat Kohli RCB (2008-Present) 728 2. AB de Villiers RCB (2011-Present) 682 3. Kieron Pollard MI (2010-Present) 546 Rank Best Bowler Teams Wickets Taken 1. Harbhajan Singh MI (2008-2017) 22 2. Yuzvendra Chahal MI (2011-2013, RCB 2014-Present) 21 3. Jasprit Bumrah MI (2013-Present) 21

Full Squads:

Team MI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare (wk), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

Team RCB Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep