Quiz IPL auction quiz: Warm up for 2020 edition, check your score Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on November 19 in Kolkata, here is a quiz to warm up for the T20 extravaganza. Team Sportstar Chennai 17 December, 2019 09:43 IST The auctions for IPL 2020 will take place in Kolkata on December 2019. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Chennai 17 December, 2019 09:43 IST 1.1) Which uncapped Indian player got the joint-highest winning bid (Rs 8.4 crore) at the IPL 2019 auction? Varun Chakravarthy Varun Chakravarthy was picked up by Kings XI Punjab. Jaydev Unadkat Varun Chakravarthy was picked up by Kings XI Punjab. Shivam Dube Varun Chakravarthy was picked up by Kings XI Punjab. 2.Who was the most expensive foreign player at the IPL 2019 auction? Colin Ingram Sam Curran was bought for Rs 7.2 crore by Kings XI Punjab. Lasith Mailnga Sam Curran was bought for Rs 7.2 crore by Kings XI Punjab. Sam Curran Sam Curran was bought for Rs 7.2 crore by Kings XI Punjab. 3.Who was the most expensive Indian player at the IPL 2018 auction? Ajinkya Rahane Jaydev Unadkat was bought for Rs 11.5 crore by Rajasthan Royals. Jaydev Unadkat Jaydev Unadkat was bought for Rs 11.5 crore by Rajasthan Royals. Harbhajan Singh Jaydev Unadkat was bought for Rs 11.5 crore by Rajasthan Royals. 4.Which player became the first to be traded ahead of the IPL 2019 auction? Shikhar Dhawan Mumbai Indians traded Quinton de Kock with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the price it had earlier bought him for (Rs 2.8 crore). Quinton de Kock Mumbai Indians traded Quinton de Kock with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the price it had earlier bought him for (Rs 2.8 crore). Jayant Yadav Mumbai Indians traded Quinton de Kock with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the price it had earlier bought him for (Rs 2.8 crore). 5.Which England player earned the highest bid of the IPL 2017 auction? Eoin Morgan Rising Pune Supergiant bought Ben Stokes for Rs 14.5 crore, making him the most expensive player at the IPL 2017 auction. Tymal Mills Rising Pune Supergiant bought Ben Stokes for Rs 14.5 crore, making him the most expensive player at the IPL 2017 auction. Ben Stokes Rising Pune Supergiant bought Ben Stokes for Rs 14.5 crore, making him the most expensive player at the IPL 2017 auction. 6.Who was the most expensive Indian player at the IPL 2015 auction? Dinesh Karthik Delhi Daredevils bought Yuvraj Singh for Rs 16 crore. Yuvraj Singh Delhi Daredevils bought Yuvraj Singh for Rs 16 crore. Amit Mishra Delhi Daredevils bought Yuvraj Singh for Rs 16 crore. 7.Which Sri Lankan player earned the highest winning bid at the IPL 2015 auction? Lasith Malinga Delhi Daredevils bought Angelo Mathews for Rs 7.5 crore. Thisara Perera Delhi Daredevils bought Angelo Mathews for Rs 7.5 crore. Angelo Mathews Delhi Daredevils bought Angelo Mathews for Rs 7.5 crore. 8.Which IPL franchise had the least number of players in its squad after the IPL 2018 auction? Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders had only 19 players, the least among all IPL franchises, in its squad after the IPL 2018 auction. Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders had only 19 players, the least among all IPL franchises, in its squad after the IPL 2018 auction. Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders had only 19 players, the least among all IPL franchises, in its squad after the IPL 2018 auction. 9.Which IPL franchise released Yuvraj Singh ahead of the IPL 2019 auction? Sunrisers Hyderabad After just one season since his return to his home franchise, Yuvraj Singh was released by Kings XI Punjab ahead of the IPL 2019 auction. Kings XI Punjab After just one season since his return to his home franchise, Yuvraj Singh was released by Kings XI Punjab ahead of the IPL 2019 auction. Delhi Daredevils After just one season since his return to his home franchise, Yuvraj Singh was released by Kings XI Punjab ahead of the IPL 2019 auction. 10.Who was the most expensive foreign player of the IPL 2016 auction? Shane Watson Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Shane Watson for Rs 9.5 crore at the IPL 2016 auction Mitchell Marsh Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Shane Watson for Rs 9.5 crore at the IPL 2016 auction Aaron Finch Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Shane Watson for Rs 9.5 crore at the IPL 2016 auction 11.Which of the following Indian fast bowlers went unsold at the IPL 2017 auction before joining Kings XI Punjab as a replacement? Umesh Yadav Ishant Sharma, who had set himself at a base price of Rs 2 crore, went unsold at the IPL 2017 auction. He later joined Kings XI Punjab as a replacement for the injured opening batsman Murali Vijay. Mohammed Shami Ishant Sharma, who had set himself at a base price of Rs 2 crore, went unsold at the IPL 2017 auction. He later joined Kings XI Punjab as a replacement for the injured opening batsman Murali Vijay. Ishant Sharma Ishant Sharma, who had set himself at a base price of Rs 2 crore, went unsold at the IPL 2017 auction. He later joined Kings XI Punjab as a replacement for the injured opening batsman Murali Vijay. 12.Which of the following players did Mumbai Indians buy using the 'Right To Match' card at the IPL 2018 auction? Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians retained Krunal Pandya using the 'Right To Match' card for Rs 8.8 crore. Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians retained Krunal Pandya using the 'Right To Match' card for Rs 8.8 crore. Krunal Pandya Mumbai Indians retained Krunal Pandya using the 'Right To Match' card for Rs 8.8 crore. 13.Which player was Sunrisers Hyderabad’s most expensive pick of the IPL 2014 auction? Shikhar Dhawan David Warner was Sunrisers Hyderabad’s most expensive pick of the auction, with the franchise paying Rs 5.5 crore for his services. Moises Henriques David Warner was Sunrisers Hyderabad’s most expensive pick of the auction, with the franchise paying Rs 5.5 crore for his services. David Warner David Warner was Sunrisers Hyderabad’s most expensive pick of the auction, with the franchise paying Rs 5.5 crore for his services. 14.Which Indian all-rounder became the most expensive pick of the IPL 2016 auction? Hardik Pandya Delhi Daredevils bought Pawan Negi for Rs 8.5 crore. Pawan Negi Delhi Daredevils bought Pawan Negi for Rs 8.5 crore. Yuvraj Singh Delhi Daredevils bought Pawan Negi for Rs 8.5 crore. 15.Which of the following South Africa cricketers joined Royal Challengers Bangalore after going unsold at the IPL 2019 auction? Heinrich Klaassen Dale Steyn joined RCB as a replacement player of Nathan Coulter-Nile after going unsold at the IPL 2019 auction . Dale Steyn Dale Steyn joined RCB as a replacement player of Nathan Coulter-Nile after going unsold at the IPL 2019 auction . Quinton de Kock Dale Steyn joined RCB as a replacement player of Nathan Coulter-Nile after going unsold at the IPL 2019 auction . 16.Which West Indies player did Mumbai Indians acquire during the trade window before the IPL 2020 auction? Alzarri Joseph Mumbai Indians traded India’s Mayank Markande for Sherfane Rutherford from Delhi Capitals. Sherfane Rutherford Mumbai Indians traded India’s Mayank Markande for Sherfane Rutherford from Delhi Capitals. Evin Lewis Mumbai Indians traded India’s Mayank Markande for Sherfane Rutherford from Delhi Capitals. 17.Which of the following fast bowlers did Chennai Super Kings buy back at the IPL 2019 auction? Lungi Ngidi Chennai Super Kings bought Mohit Sharma, who had been released by Kings XI Punjab, at the IPL 2019 auction for Rs 5 crore. Mark Wood Chennai Super Kings bought Mohit Sharma, who had been released by Kings XI Punjab, at the IPL 2019 auction for Rs 5 crore. Mohit Sharma Chennai Super Kings bought Mohit Sharma, who had been released by Kings XI Punjab, at the IPL 2019 auction for Rs 5 crore. 18.Who was the first ever English player to be bought at an IPL auction? Kevin Pietersen Rajasthan Royals signed Dimitri Mascarenhas at the IPL 2008 auction. Eoin Morgan Rajasthan Royals signed Dimitri Mascarenhas at the IPL 2008 auction. Dimitri Mascarenhas Rajasthan Royals signed Dimitri Mascarenhas at the IPL 2008 auction. 19.Parvez Rasool became the first cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL. Which franchise did he play for? Kolkata Knight Riders Pune Warriors India snapped up off-spinner Parvez Rasool, who was an uncapped Indian player then, at the IPL 2013 auction for Rs 20 lakh. Delhi Daredevils Pune Warriors India snapped up off-spinner Parvez Rasool, who was an uncapped Indian player then, at the IPL 2013 auction for Rs 20 lakh. Pune Warriors India Pune Warriors India snapped up off-spinner Parvez Rasool, who was an uncapped Indian player then, at the IPL 2013 auction for Rs 20 lakh. 20.West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has played for three IPL franchises so far. Which franchise did he play for, while Chennai Super Kings had been suspended in 2016 and 2017? Rising Pune Supergiant Gujarat Lions bought Dwayne Bravo at the IPL 2016 auction for Rs 4 crore. Gujarat Lions Gujarat Lions bought Dwayne Bravo at the IPL 2016 auction for Rs 4 crore. Mumbai Indians Gujarat Lions bought Dwayne Bravo at the IPL 2016 auction for Rs 4 crore.