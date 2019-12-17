Quiz

IPL auction quiz: Warm up for 2020 edition, check your score

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on November 19 in Kolkata, here is a quiz to warm up for the T20 extravaganza.

Chennai 17 December, 2019 09:43 IST
The auctions for IPL 2020 will take place in Kolkata on December 2019.

The auctions for IPL 2020 will take place in Kolkata on December 2019.   -  SPORTZPICS

1.1) Which uncapped Indian player got the joint-highest winning bid (Rs 8.4 crore) at the IPL 2019 auction?
2.Who was the most expensive foreign player at the IPL 2019 auction?
3.Who was the most expensive Indian player at the IPL 2018 auction?
4.Which player became the first to be traded ahead of the IPL 2019 auction?
5.Which England player earned the highest bid of the IPL 2017 auction?
6.Who was the most expensive Indian player at the IPL 2015 auction?
7.Which Sri Lankan player earned the highest winning bid at the IPL 2015 auction?
8.Which IPL franchise had the least number of players in its squad after the IPL 2018 auction?
9.Which IPL franchise released Yuvraj Singh ahead of the IPL 2019 auction?
10.Who was the most expensive foreign player of the IPL 2016 auction?
11.Which of the following Indian fast bowlers went unsold at the IPL 2017 auction before joining Kings XI Punjab as a replacement?
12.Which of the following players did Mumbai Indians buy using the 'Right To Match' card at the IPL 2018 auction?
13.Which player was Sunrisers Hyderabad’s most expensive pick of the IPL 2014 auction?
14.Which Indian all-rounder became the most expensive pick of the IPL 2016 auction?
15.Which of the following South Africa cricketers joined Royal Challengers Bangalore after going unsold at the IPL 2019 auction?
16.Which West Indies player did Mumbai Indians acquire during the trade window before the IPL 2020 auction?
17.Which of the following fast bowlers did Chennai Super Kings buy back at the IPL 2019 auction?
18.Who was the first ever English player to be bought at an IPL auction?
19.Parvez Rasool became the first cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL. Which franchise did he play for?
20.West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has played for three IPL franchises so far. Which franchise did he play for, while Chennai Super Kings had been suspended in 2016 and 2017?