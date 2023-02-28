Irani Cup LIVE Streaming info, Rest of India vs Madhya Pradesh: When & where to watch, squads

The Ranji 2021-22 champion Madhya Pradesh will face the Rest of India (RoI) team in the Irani Cup 2022-23 at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior starting from 1st March.

Here’s all you need to know about MP vs RoI, Irani Cup 2023 game.

MP vs RoI, Irani Cup 2023 live streaming info

When is Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2023 final match?

The Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2023 final will be start from on Wednesday, March 1.

Where is Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2023 final match happening?

The Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2023 will be played at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior.

How and where to watch the live streaming of the Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2023?

The Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2023 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Which channel will telecast Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2023?

The Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2023 final will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

What time will the Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2023 final will begin?

The Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2023 final will start at 9:20 am IST, from March 1 to March 5.