Irani Cup LIVE Streaming info, Rest of India vs Madhya Pradesh: When & where to watch, squads

Team Sportstar
28 February, 2023 09:35 IST
Mayank Agarwal will lead Rest of India in the Irani Cup against Madhya Pradesh.

Mayank Agarwal will lead Rest of India in the Irani Cup against Madhya Pradesh. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

MP vs RoI, Irani Cup 2023: Get the Live Streaming Info, when and where to watch and telecast details as Madhya Pradesh faces Rest of India at Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior starting from 1st March.

The Ranji 2021-22 champion Madhya Pradesh will face the Rest of India (RoI) team in the Irani Cup 2022-23 at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior starting from 1st March.

Here’s all you need to know about MP vs RoI, Irani Cup 2023 game.

MP vs RoI, Irani Cup 2023 live streaming info
When is Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2023 final match?
The Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2023 final will be start from on Wednesday, March 1.
Where is Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2023 final match happening?
The Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2023 will be played at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior.
How and where to watch the live streaming of the Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2023?
The Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2023 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Which channel will telecast Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2023?
The Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2023 final will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
What time will the Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2023 final will begin?
The Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2023 final will start at 9:20 am IST, from March 1 to March 5.
SQUADS
Rest of India: Mayank Agarwal (c), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Harvik Desai, Mukesh Kumar, Atit Sheth, Chetan Sakariya, Navdeep Saini, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Akash Deep, Baba Indrajith, Pulkit Narang, Yash Dhull, Shams Mulani.
Madhya Pradesh: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (c, wk), Harsh Gawli, Shubham Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Aman Solanki, Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Ankit Kushwah, Gaurav Yadav, Anubhav Agarwal, Mihir Hirwani, Rajat Patidar.

