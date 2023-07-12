MagazineBuy Print

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings: When and where to watch TNPL final - live streaming and telecast info

The final between Lyca Kovai Kings and Nellai Royal Kings will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and the live streaming of the match will be available on FanCode app.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 17:10 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lyca Kovai Kings captain Shahrukh Khan (left) and Nellai Royal Kings captain K.B. Arun Karthick (right) pose with the TNPL trophy ahead of the final on Tuesday ahead of the final.
Lyca Kovai Kings captain Shahrukh Khan (left) and Nellai Royal Kings captain K.B. Arun Karthick (right) pose with the TNPL trophy ahead of the final on Tuesday ahead of the final. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E / THE HINDU
Lyca Kovai Kings captain Shahrukh Khan (left) and Nellai Royal Kings captain K.B. Arun Karthick (right) pose with the TNPL trophy ahead of the final on Tuesday ahead of the final. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E / THE HINDU

Lyca Kovai Kings will take on Nellai Royal Kings in the final of TNPL 2023 at the ICL Cricket Ground in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.

Shahrukh Khan-led Kovai Kings has lived up to its billing as one of the pre-tournament favourites by dominating the league stages, winning six out of seven and then easing past Dindigul Dragons in the Qualifier-1 game to be the first team to reach the summit clash.

Nellai, on the other hand, has had to take a longer route but prevailed in two thrilling contests in the Playoffs. In the Eliminator, it won by four runs against Siechem Madurai Panthers and then in Qualifier-2, the team sealed the game off the last ball after being in big trouble at one stage while chasing a big total against Dragons.

Streaming info:

When will the final of the TNPL 2023 start?

The final of the TNPL 2023 will begin at 7:15 pm Indian Standard Time.

Where to watch the TNPL 2023 final live?

The final of the TNPL 2023 will be telecast live on Star Sports 3 in English, while Star Sports 1 Tamil will broadcast the match live in Tamil.

Where to watch the TNPL 2023 final streaming live?

The live streaming of the TNPL 2023 final will be available on the Fancode app.

