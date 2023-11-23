MagazineBuy Print

Potts replaces Tongue in England squad for West Indies ODIs

Jos Buttler’s team will play three 50-over matches in the Caribbean next month followed by five T20 internationals, just weeks after its bitterly disappointing World Cup campaign.

Published : Nov 23, 2023 22:50 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File Photo: England bowler Matthew Potts in action during an England nets session
File Photo: England bowler Matthew Potts in action during an England nets session | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: England bowler Matthew Potts in action during an England nets session | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England have called up Matthew Potts for its one-day international series against the West Indies after seamer Josh Tongue was ruled out of the white-ball tour with an injury.

Jos Buttler’s team will play three 50-over matches in the Caribbean next month followed by five Twenty20 internationals, just weeks after its bitterly disappointing World Cup campaign.

ALSO READ | Marlon Samuels banned for six years under anti-corruption code

Tongue, 26, had continued his impressive breakthrough year on the international stage with a maiden white-ball call-up when the squads were announced earlier this month but he picked up an injury while on a training camp in the United Arab Emirates with the England Lions second-tier team.

Potts, 25, has made three ODI appearances, featuring in the series against Ireland in September.

Tongue’s injury will rule him out of the whole tour of the West Indies, but no replacement for the T20 squad has been finalised yet.

The ODI series begins in Antigua on December 3.

