MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mitchell Starc eyes return to IPL in 2024

The left-arm bowler last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2015 competition but has skipped the IPL in recent years to lighten his playing load and focus on national team duties.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 10:53 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Mitchell Starc in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2015.
FILE PHOTO: Mitchell Starc in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2015. | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mitchell Starc in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2015. | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR/The Hindu

Australia paceman Mitchell Starc is eyeing a return to the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League after an eight-year absence from the lucrative T20 tournament.

ALSO READ
Asia Cup 2023: Ground staff battle rain as Premadasa gets ready for Super 4 and final

The left-arm bowler last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2015 competition but has skipped the IPL in recent years to lighten his playing load and focus on national team duties.

Starc said the IPL would be good preparation for the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.

READ | PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Imam, pacers script comprehensive win for Pakistan

“Look it’s been eight years. I’m definitely going back in (next) year,” the 33-year-old told the ‘Willow Talk’ podcast.

“Amongst other things, it’s a great lead-up to the T20 World Cup. And it’s somewhat of a quiet winter next year ... in comparison to this winter, so I think a perfect opportunity to put my name in,” said Starc.

Starc is currently sidelined with a groin strain while the Australia team warm up for the 50-overs World Cup with a One-Day series in South Africa.

However, he has been named in Australia’s provisional 15-man squad for the tournament in India starting next month.

Related stories

Related Topics

Australia /

Indian Premier League /

Royal Challengers Bangalore /

IPL /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mitchell Starc eyes return to IPL in 2024
    Reuters
  2. European football clubs renew UEFA deal and will share in $4.7 billion revenue for competitions
    AP
  3. US Open 2023: Unruly fans singing Nazi songs and interrupting play with shouts cause problems
    AP
  4. Sevilla president gets his wings at Ramos presentation
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2023: Keys says Grand Slam pressure helps her find extra gear
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Mitchell Starc eyes return to IPL in 2024
    Reuters
  2. Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s points table: Pakistan go top with win over Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Imam, pacers script comprehensive win for Pakistan
    PTI
  4. BCCI set to release 400,000 tickets in the next phase of ticket sales for ICC ODI World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Harry Brook added in England ODI squad vs New Zealand, Ireland
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mitchell Starc eyes return to IPL in 2024
    Reuters
  2. European football clubs renew UEFA deal and will share in $4.7 billion revenue for competitions
    AP
  3. US Open 2023: Unruly fans singing Nazi songs and interrupting play with shouts cause problems
    AP
  4. Sevilla president gets his wings at Ramos presentation
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2023: Keys says Grand Slam pressure helps her find extra gear
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment