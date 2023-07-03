Netherlands keeps ODI World Cup 2023 hopes alive with Oman win

The Netherlands kept its bid to qualify for the Cricket World Cup alive as Vikramjit Singh’s hundred set up a comfortable victory over Oman on Monday.

The Dutch, who have not played at the global one-day showpiece since 2011, needed to win to stay in contention for a place at the tournament in India later this year.

Singh’s maiden One-Day International ton and Wesley Barresi’s 65-ball 97 helped the Netherlands rack up 362 for seven from 48 overs after being put in to bat first in a weather-affected match.

Oman never looked likely to complete the run-chase despite 105 not out from Ayaan Khan, finishing on 246 for six after 44 overs when play was ended due to bad light.

The Netherlands’ winning margin of 74 runs on DLS method in Harare also boosted its net run-rate, which could prove crucial.

The top two teams in the Super Six table reach the World Cup, with one place still on offer after Sri Lanka qualified by beating Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Host Zimbabwe could clinch the second spot with victory over Scotland on Tuesday, but if the Scots win that match, it would all but set up a winner-takes all clash between Scotland and the Netherlands on Thursday.

The 10-team World Cup will take place from October 5-November 19.