ENG vs PAK Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch England vs Pakistan first Test online and on TV?

England and Pakistan will square off in the first Test of a three-match series on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. However, the start of the match is subject to the fitness of some of the England players who caught a virat infection on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast ENG vs PAK 1st Test Live in India?

The first Test between England and Pakistan will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the online live stream of ENG vs PAK 1st Test in India?

The first Test between England and Pakistan will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app in India.

At what time will ENG vs PAK 1st Test begin in India?

The first Test between England and Pakistan will begin at 10:30 AM IST (10:00 AM local time).

On which day will ENG vs PAK 1st Test begin?

The first Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday, December 1.

Where will ENG vs PAK 1st Test be played?

The first Test between England and Pakistan will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

When and where will ENG vs PAK 2nd Test be played?

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on December 9 in Multan.

When and where will ENG vs PAK 3rd Test be played?

The third Test between England and Pakistan will begin on December 17 in Karachi.