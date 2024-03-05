MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: Vidarbha looks to push on against Madhya Pradesh

Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals, Live Score: Get all the live updates from Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy semifinal between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh.

Updated : Mar 05, 2024 08:48 IST

Team Sportstar
MAHARASHTRA, NAGPUR, 04/03/2024 : Vidarbha's captain Akshay Wadkar and Yash Rathod partnership scores 158 runs against Madhya Pradesh during the Ranji Trophy 1st semi final between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh held at VCA Civil Line stadium in Nagpur on Monday. Photo : B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
MAHARASHTRA, NAGPUR, 04/03/2024 : Vidarbha's captain Akshay Wadkar and Yash Rathod partnership scores 158 runs against Madhya Pradesh during the Ranji Trophy 1st semi final between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh held at VCA Civil Line stadium in Nagpur on Monday. Photo : B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
MAHARASHTRA, NAGPUR, 04/03/2024 : Vidarbha's captain Akshay Wadkar and Yash Rathod partnership scores 158 runs against Madhya Pradesh during the Ranji Trophy 1st semi final between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh held at VCA Civil Line stadium in Nagpur on Monday. Photo : B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Ranji Trophy semifinal Day 4 between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh.

  • March 05, 2024 08:48
    Mumbai to host Ranji final

    Mumbai set to host Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final after thrashing Tamil Nadu in semifinal

    Since Mumbai has more points in the league stage than Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, it will enjoy home advantage.

  • March 05, 2024 08:36
    Day 3 report - VID vs MP

    The fifties from Akshay Wadkar and Yash Rathod in the face of an impending crisis not only held Vidarbha through the third day but also put it in the driver’s seat in the first Ranji Trophy semifinal against Madhya Pradesh at the VCA Stadium (Civil Lines) in Nagpur on Monday.

    Their 158-run sixth-wicket alliance started when Vidarbha was staring down the barrel, five down at 161, merely 59 runs ahead in the second innings. The pair’s session-and-a-half-long defiance saw Vidarbha safely through at 343 for six by close of play, 261 runs ahead.

    READ MORE

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
