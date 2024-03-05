Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: Vidarbha looks to push on against Madhya Pradesh

- March 05, 2024 08:36Day 3 report - VID vs MP
The fifties from Akshay Wadkar and Yash Rathod in the face of an impending crisis not only held Vidarbha through the third day but also put it in the driver’s seat in the first Ranji Trophy semifinal against Madhya Pradesh at the VCA Stadium (Civil Lines) in Nagpur on Monday.
Their 158-run sixth-wicket alliance started when Vidarbha was staring down the barrel, five down at 161, merely 59 runs ahead in the second innings. The pair’s session-and-a-half-long defiance saw Vidarbha safely through at 343 for six by close of play, 261 runs ahead.READ MORE
