MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ponting set to coach Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket

The second edition of the MLC is scheduled to begin in early July, a few days after the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in the West Indies and USA.

Published : Feb 01, 2024 12:05 IST , Sydney - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting looks on during the first Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston.
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting looks on during the first Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting looks on during the first Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ricky Ponting is all set to coach the Washington Freedom in the USA’s Major League Cricket, making him the biggest name to be associated with the tournament.

The second edition of the MLC is scheduled to begin in early July, a few days after the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in the West Indies and USA.

IND vs ENG: Jack Leach out of second Test with knee injury

“We’re not there yet. I haven’t committed to anything just yet, but I’ve had some initial discussions (with Washington),” Ponting told SEN.

“The time of the year sort of fits in okay for me, but I’ve got a really hectic off-season again. When I say off-season, there’s no such thing as an off-season for cricketers anymore,” he said.

Ponting is set to coach the Delhi Capitals in the IPL for a sixth successive season in 2024 and is also set to do commentary duties during the T20 World Cup for Channel 7.

Hence, the former Australia captain is currently weighing his options before fully committing to the stint at MLC.

“It’s potentially another big year of time away if I want it, so there are things I’ve got to work through,” Ponting said.

“If I’m actually going to be commentating the T20 World Cup or not and if I’m not doing that, where does MLC fit in,” he added.

Under the guidance of Sydney Sixers coach Greg Shipperd, Washington had finished third on the table in the inaugural MLC, before getting ousted by eventual champions MI New York in the play-offs.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ricky Ponting

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ponting set to coach Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket
    PTI
  2. Football Australia investigating ‘possible data breach’
    Reuters
  3. PGA Tour makes deal worth up to $3 billion to create for-profit entity, PGA Tour Enterprises
    AFP
  4. AFCON 2024: International Sports Press Association condemns journalists’ ‘deplorable’ behavior at Africa Cup
    AP
  5. Kaiserslautern cruises into German Cup semifinals with 3-1 win against Hertha
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ponting set to coach Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket
    PTI
  2. Lauren Cheatle to miss WPL 2024 after skin cancer procedure
    PTI
  3. IND vs ENG: Vikram Rathour optimistic about young Indian batters ahead of second Test; Sarfaraz takes charge on spinners in nets
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. IND vs ENG: Jack Leach out of second Test with knee injury
    Reuters
  5. Shami’s absence won’t increase Bumrah’s workload: Irfan Pathan
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ponting set to coach Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket
    PTI
  2. Football Australia investigating ‘possible data breach’
    Reuters
  3. PGA Tour makes deal worth up to $3 billion to create for-profit entity, PGA Tour Enterprises
    AFP
  4. AFCON 2024: International Sports Press Association condemns journalists’ ‘deplorable’ behavior at Africa Cup
    AP
  5. Kaiserslautern cruises into German Cup semifinals with 3-1 win against Hertha
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment