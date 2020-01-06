Ross Taylor becomes New Zealand's most prolific Test batsman

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has become the country's all-time leading Test run-scorer, surpassing former skipper Stephen Fleming.

Taylor made history when he reached 21 in New Zealand's second innings against Australia in the third and final Test at the SCG on Monday.

The 35-year-old reached the milestone when he hit Nathan Lyon for three to move past Fleming's record of 7,172 Test runs.

Taylor moved top of the all-time list in his 99th match and 175th innings, however, his celebration was shortlived on another tough day for the Black Caps.

An angling delivery from Pat Cummins steamrolled Taylor and knocked over the stumps to dismiss the record-breaker for 22.

Taylor's dismissal left New Zealand reeling on 38-5 on day four of the final Test, having already lost the trans-Tasman series following back-to-back defeats to Australia.