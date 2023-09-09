Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming info, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: When and where to watch SL vs BAN match today?

Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh in its first Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

Sri Lanka, the defending Asia Cup champion (T20 format), had beaten Bangladesh by five wickets in the group stage.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Four live streaming info

What time will the SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match start?

The Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Super Four match in Asia Cup 2023 will start at 3:00 PM IST on Saturday, September 9.

Where can I watch the SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match today?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.