Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming info, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: When and where to watch SL vs BAN match today?

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Here is how you can watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Super 4 match that will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 08:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka had beaten Bangladesh in their previous Asia Cup 2023 encounter.
Sri Lanka had beaten Bangladesh in their previous Asia Cup 2023 encounter. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka had beaten Bangladesh in their previous Asia Cup 2023 encounter. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh in its first Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. 

Sri Lanka, the defending Asia Cup champion (T20 format), had beaten Bangladesh by five wickets in the group stage.

Asia Cup 2023, Super Fours: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka eye quick reset in Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Four live streaming info

What time will the SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match start?

The Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Super Four match in Asia Cup 2023 will start at 3:00 PM IST on Saturday, September 9.

Where can I watch the SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match today?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SQUADS
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Anamul Haque.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Binura Fernando, Kusal Perera.

