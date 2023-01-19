IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W Tri Series 2023 Schedule: India Women full list of matches, dates, venues, timings in IST

The Indian women’s cricket team will take part in a T20I tri-series involving South Africa and West Indies, starting from Thursday, January 19. The three teams will face each other twice before the top two sides face off in the final on February 2. All seven matches of the tri-series will be held at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa.

Here is the full schedule of the South Africa Women’s T20I Tri-Series:

January 19, Thursday: India Women vs South Africa Women - Buffalo Park - 10:30 PM IST

January 21, Saturday: South Africa Women vs West Indies Women - Buffalo Park - 6:30 PM IST

January 23, Monday: India Women vs West Indies Women - Buffalo Park - 10:30 PM IST

January 25, Wednesday: South Africa Women vs West Indies Women - Buffalo Park - 6:30 PM IST

January 28, Saturday: South Africa Women vs India Women - Buffalo Park - 10:30 PM IST

January 30, Monday: India Women vs West Indies Women - Buffalo Park - 6:30 PM IST

February 2, Thursday: Final - Buffalo Park - 6:30 PM IST