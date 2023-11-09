Meg Lanning announces international retirement, to continue playing league cricket

Australia captain Meg Lanning has announced her retirement from international cricket. In a statement made public in the eartly hours of Thursday, Lanning declared it is “the right time” to end her 13-year-long stint as an Aussie cricketer.

Lanning has represented Australia in 241 matches - six Tests, 103 ODIs and 132 T20Is. She walks away from the international stage with 8,352 runs in total which includes 17 international hundreds. She is Australia’s most prolific runscorer in all formats.

The 31-year-old is a seven-time World Cup winner, five of which she has won as captain. She led Australia to a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year.

“The decision to step away from international cricket was a difficult one to make, but I feel now is the right time for me,” Lanning said in a statement.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 04: Australian Women's Cricket Team Captain Meg Lanning poses during a portrait session in the Members Pavilion at the Sydney Cricket Ground on March 04, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Ryan Pierse

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to enjoy a 13-year international career, but I know now is the right time for me to move on to something new.

Team success is why you play the game, I’m proud of what I have been able to achieve and will cherish the moments shared with teammates along the way,” she added.

Lanning’s decision officially brings an end to a near decade long hold over national team captaincy with the Aussies now needing to find a more permanent replacement for the Singapore-born player with the multi-format tour of India coming up next month.

Lanning made her international debut in December 2010 in a T20I against Trans-Tasman rival New Zealand. She is the youngest Australian to score an international century, when she made an unbeaten 104 against England at the WACA Ground in Perth in 2011 aged 18 years and 288 days.

She held the record for scoring the fastest ODI century by an Aussie, getting to a century against New Zealand in just 45 balls back in 2012. Glenn Maxwell broke this very mark in the ongoing men’s ODI World Cup when he got to a ton off 40 balls against the Netherlands.

With World Cup titles in 2012 (T20) and 2013 (ODI) under her belt, she became the nation’s youngest captain when she stepped in for an injuries Jodie Fields in 2014. She was all but 21 then.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 23: Meg Lanning poses after winning the Belinda Clark Award and the Women's Domestic Player of the Year award during the 2017 Allan Border Medal at The Star on January 23, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Mark Metcalfe

While World triumphs accumulated in her resume, in 2015, she also helped Australia regain the Ashes in England for the first time since 2001. The Victorian was also crowned the Belinda Clark medallist three times across a four-year period between 2014 and 2017 for her skill and strategising.

After a shoulder injury and the surgery it needed hampered her 2017 World Cup and consequently ended Australia’s campaign in the semifinal, Lanning came back doubly focused to sit atop the throne in the women’s game. Lanning, alongside coach Matthew Mott, oversaw one of the most successful periods of this team in global cricket, with the side enjoying ironclad superiority in the game., An important milestone there was Australia’s world cup run of 26 ODI wins on the trot between 2018 and 2021.

After Australia won the first ever women’s T20 Gold Medal at the 2022 Birmingham CWG, Lanning took a six-month break from the game to focus on her mental and physical health. Lanning missed this year’s tours of England, Ireland and a home series against West Indies citing an undisclosed medical issue.

Lanning has captained Australia on 182 occasions, more than any other women’s player, and led the team to a historic five World Cup crowns. Overall, Australia had an 80 per cent win rate under her leadership.