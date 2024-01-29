MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Tajikistan stuns UAE on penalties to move into quarterfinals

Tajikistan was on course to become the first team in 32 years to win its maiden knockout game in the tournament through Vahdat Hanonov’s first-half goal before Khalifa Al Hammadi forced extra time with a stoppage-time header.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 08:41 IST , AL RAYYAN

Reuters
Tajikistan players celebrate their win during the Asian Cup round of 16 match between against United Arab Emirates.
Tajikistan players celebrate their win during the Asian Cup round of 16 match between against United Arab Emirates. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Tajikistan players celebrate their win during the Asian Cup round of 16 match between against United Arab Emirates. | Photo Credit: AP

Asian Cup debutants Tajikistan upset the United Arab Emirates 5-3 in a penalty shootout on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals and keep its dream run alive after the game ended 1-1 after extra time.

Tajikistan was on course to become the first team in 32 years to win its maiden knockout game in the tournament through Vahdat Hanonov’s first-half goal before Khalifa Al Hammadi forced extra time with a stoppage-time header.

In the shootout, UAE’s Caio Canedo had his effort saved by goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov before Alisher Shukurov scored the decisive spot kick to create history for the central Asian nation.

After a cagey start, Tajikistan took the lead on the half-hour mark when Hanonov climbed over the defence to head home Zoir Dzhuraboev’s cross, with the ball creeping over the line after UAE keeper Khalid Eisa attempted a save.

Tajikistan came out roaring in the second half too and had several opportunities on the counter-attack they failed to capitalise on against a shell-shocked UAE whose coach Paulo Bento cut a frustrated figure in the dugout.

Alisher Dzhalilov and Nuriddin Khamrokulov spurned golden opportunities to double Tajikistan’s lead in the second half and UAE eventually made them pay in second-half stoppage time when Khalifa Al Hammadi headed home to force extra time.

But the UAE fans were stunned into silence when Tajikistan converted all their spot kicks to spark wild celebrations. Tajikistan will find out their quarter-final opponents on Monday when Iraq face Jordan.

